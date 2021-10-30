Americans are the best in the world at a lot of things, mostly good.
But — and there is always a but when you’re talking on just about any subject — we are the worst at a few things as well.
We are the best — or worst — at taking things for granted in our everyday lives.
When was the last time you came home from whatever you were doing, unlocked your front door to a dark house, flipped on a light switch and there was instant light?
You took it for granted that the electricity was on, that the light bulb or source would work, and that you would be able to instantly see things in every corner of the room you were walking into.
It’s a simple premise, yet a very complex one at the same time.
Same goes for water in your home’s system of pipes.
You walk over to a sink and turn on the faucet, not thinking about the fact it works or not.
We take it for granted when it’s turned on there will be water. And if you turned on the hot water side on a cold winters day, you expect — within a reasonable amount of time — that it will warm and you won’t have to freeze your hands to wash them.
Another take-it-for-granted moment can occur when you’re driving on an Enid street, or just about anywhere, that when the traffic lights turn green — that the opposing cross lanes of traffic have a red, and will stop.
Of course, you took it for granted it will work properly.
You also took it for granted that an opposing vehicle will stop, and the person driving said vehicle sees the red light, and is not on their phone or distracted in a way that causes them to run their red light.
Happened to me last week after stopping in the far right lane while I was stopped at the traffic light at Broadway and Van Buren.
I was preparing to turn onto VB as the light turned green, and an extended cab pickup was to my left in the left turn lane.
The light changed, I proceeded, and I hear the screeching of tires and prepared to hear the crunching of metal. A driver to our left wasn’t paying attention and almost slammed into the pickup, running the red light.
They swerved and somehow got stopped and avoided the crash.
That moment got me to thinking just how much we take things for granted in our lives — almost in everything we do.
Now, tell me I’m wrong.
My new wife and I took a few days off this past weekend to head for Oklahoma City to visit several museums and do the eating thing at some of their varied restaurants.
She surprised me by taking me to the Oklahoma Firefighters Museum near the OKC Zoo, and to rekindle the memories of being a 27-year volunteer firefighter and EMT.
If you haven’t been to that museum, you really need to go. It’s a lesson in the history of firefighting, and just how far we have come in our efforts to combat what has always been with us as a nation.
You can browse just about any history book and see that fire altered many lives throughout the course of our collective histories.
You might read about the Great Chicago Fire that consumed that Midwest metropolis from Oct. 8-10, 1871 — 150 years ago this month.
The fire killed approximately 300 people, destroyed 3.3 square miles of the city, destroyed 17,000 structures and left 100,000 residents homeless.
Throughout the history of mankind, fire has been both a blessing and a curse.
It’s always been with us, and we see it in headlines almost daily in the American West, where massive wildfires have ravaged areas of many states — particularly California — as an unsettling drought continues its grip.
You look at local histories of individual cities and towns across this nation, and there will have been major fires. I remember an old-timer or two talking about when the first Waukomis High School burned way back in the history of my hometown.
It was a large, brick structure I’ve seen photos of, but like most buildings built then, was built around a frame of wood — which burns.
Fire is a good thing when controlled, a bad thing when out of control.
And here’s where we take it for granted that a fire department in our many and varied communities, will come to our rescue if and when we have a fire in our home or business, or on our property.
When you dial 911, you expect people with fire training or emergency medical training will immediately come and save your home from fire — or answer your medical emergency.
We just take it for granted.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.