COLUMN: We need to be in this together

As we continue to try to navigate through previously uncharted territory during the coronavirus outbreak, we are seeing heartwarming examples of people responding in unselfish and charitable ways.
We need to recognize the sacrifices so many are making to get us through this, and that can mean putting aside — at least when it comes to a battle in which we should all be united — political differences and needless sniping. We can continue to disagree on other matters, but in this particular regard, let's not use it as an opportunity to foment rancor. There will be plenty of time for that later.
This came to mind when I saw the reaction to Mike Lindell, the "My Pillow" CEO, when he spoke at President Trump's request after a recent coronavirus update. The reaction to Lindell was distressing with some upset that he referenced God during his remarks. It was as if his mention of God canceled out what his company is doing to help during this crisis.
Lindell has converted a 200,000-square-foot factory in Minnesota to produce face masks for health care workers. He hopes to produce 50,000 per day and has similar plans for his factories in Connecticut, Massachusetts and North Carolina.
This is exactly the kind of humanitarian response we need to encourage.
Recently, we also have seen many others answering the call, from everyday citizens to large corporations.
Some examples:
* Bauer Hockey, which makes hockey helmets and face shields, announced it has transitioned all of its facilities to make face shields "so that medical professionals battling COVID-19 can safely continue to help those most vulnerable," it posted on Twitter.
* Another sports-related entity, Fanatics, which produces Major League Baseball uniforms, also announced on Twitter it was changing its production focus and will stop producing jerseys and instead produce gowns and face masks for hospitals and emergency responders.
* Gap Inc. posted recently on Twitter "Our teams are connecting some of the largest hospital networks in Calif. w/ our vendors to deliver PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies while we pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for health care workers on the front lines."
* Hanes joined the cause and and announced it was "dedicating manufacturing capacity to face mask production."
* Ford Motor Company announced Tuesday it was working conjunction with GE Healthcare to produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at its Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with the goal of producing 30,000 a month thereafter for as long as needed. According to Business Wire, the plant will operate "nearly around the clock with 500 paid volunteer (United Auto Workers)-represented employees working on three shifts."
We also are hearing touching stories of simple gestures of compassion such as when Dr. Sarosh Janjua, a cardiologist, was pulled over for speeding by a Minnesota state trooper.
She was expecting a ticket when the trooper came back after running her license, instead he gave her a warning and then something else completely unexpected.
In a Facebook post that went viral, she wrote she was given "five N95 face masks from the supply the state had given (the trooper) for his protection.
“I burst into tears. And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away.”
During an interview via FaceTime, she told Fox News "it's been very isolating to take care of suspected COVID-19 patients." She also explained what the troopers act showed her. "I needed to be reminded that ultimately it's not toilet paper or N95 masks that are going to save us, it's each other," she said.
We have seen examples of that — people caring about each other — right here in Enid as well. In fact, even within our household as my wonderful wife, Debbie, made and donated several face masks to a physical therapy facility here. She is not alone.
Kathy Ring, the owner of Oklahoma Glass and Wallpaper of Enid, told the Enid News & Eagle on Friday she has made 103 face masks, putting in more than 100 hours assembling the masks. She did it initially to send to her nieces in Tulsa who work in health care but were working without face masks. She said she plans to make "some for people here in Enid too."
This is what can happen when people unite in a common cause.
While we all struggle to cope, it is helpful and reassuring when people of differing political views can rally around a common cause and its related efforts.
We should not use such moments of giving, kindness and compassion to cast aspersions.
