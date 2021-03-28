By the time the sound of gunfire died out and the smell of cordite faded into the clear air of Boulder, Colo., last week, there had been seven mass shootings in this country in the previous seven days.
They weren’t all as dramatic, or as deadly, as the shooting at the supermarket in Boulder, or the one at three spas in Atlanta the week prior, but they met the criteria set for mass shootings in these United States. The Congressional Research Service defines mass shootings as “multiple firearm, homicide incidents involving four or more victims at one or more locations close to one another.”
The other shootings in that week-long span took place in Stockton, Calif. (five victims of a drive-by shooting, no fatalities); Gresham, Ore. (four victims, no fatalities); Houston (five shot, one critical); Dallas (eight shot, one fatality) and Philadelphia (six shot, one fatality).
Those shootings were bookended by those in Atlanta, in which eight people died, and Boulder, which resulted in the death of 10 people.
You would think the worldwide pandemic would have slowed the rate of gun violence in this country, what with everyone staying home in their sweats, binge-watching until their eyes bugged out, but no. USA Today reports that mass shootings climbed from 417 in 2019 to 611 in 2020.
As of this writing, there have been 103 mass shootings in the U.S. thus far in 2021, and we’re still in the first quarter of the year.
But it’s OK, really. If there is one thing Americans know how to do, it is how to handle mass shootings.
We begin by offering thoughts and prayers — lots of thoughts and prayers — to the victims and their families. We build shrines to those we have lost near to where they were killed. We hold vigils, lighting candles, singing hymns and offering tributes to lives cut far too short.
We hail the heroes, because there are always heroes — those who turned toward the shooting instead of away, those who sought to protect others before thinking of themselves.
And then we consider the shooter, most often a disaffected white male, and ponder his motive. What possible explanation can there be for a random act of senseless violence but pure evil, or a complete break from reality?
We create hashtags, all of which include the name of the locale where the killings took place, followed by the word “strong.” Some examples are “#Vegasstrong,” “#ATLSTRONG,” #BoulderStrong,” and “#newtownstrong.”
Someday there may even be an #Enidstrong. Pray the day never comes.
And then the cries come for stronger gun laws and the politicians get involved. They seek a ban on assault weapons, stronger background checks and the elimination of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
And that is as far as it goes. The 2nd Amendment remains the law of the land, the gun lobby reaffirms its iron grip on Congress and gun sales rise, especially during a Democratic administration, when rumors run rampant that “they are coming to take our guns away.”
I know many strong gun advocates. I had a discussion with one once in which he tried to convince me the Obama administration had constructed a series of machines, like some sort of wood-chipper on steroids, that they were going to take to every hill, dale, village and town, going from door to door collecting guns and grinding them into metal and wood shavings.
My only response was, “Are you serious?” He assured me he was. We left it at that.
It seems that we, in this great country of ours, can’t agree on what is good for us. Gun advocates say we need more guns, opponents say we need less. Some 20,000 Americans were killed by gun violence in 2020, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That works out to roughly 54 per day.
Of course we continue to lose some 1,000 Americans per day to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we can’t even agree about receiving vaccines, wearing masks or keeping far enough away from other people as to not spread the virus.
And then, of course, there is the mass shooting aftermath, in which we bury the dead, dismantle their shrines, pack away their memories and move on.
Until the next one, and the next one, and the one after that. And where it stops nobody knows.
