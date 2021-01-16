“However, as bad as things were, the worst was yet to come, for germs would kill more people than bullets. By the time that last fever broke and the last quarantine sign came down, the world had lost 3-5% of its population.” — Charles River Editors, The 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic: The History and Legacy of the World’s Deadliest Influenza Outbreak
I was walking into a local retail establishment recently, early in the morning when the temps were in the 20s and the breeze was a bit brisk, and noted that wearing a mask in these COVID-19 times might be a bit of an inconvenience, but it sure kept my mouth and nose nice and warm.
Couldn’t say that about this past summer, when my heavier-than-normal mask was a bit like a mini-sauna for my face, but … there was the not-pleasant alternative.
Sure don’t need COVID-19 in my life if I can do something to help prevent catching it.
Now, I’ve been using hand sanitizer for the best part of the past two decades, so that isn’t even a thing I need to remember to do.
A long time ago, after pushing a shopping cart in an Enid store, I contracted the worst cold in my memory. Doesn’t take a genius to know that I contracted said misery from that obviously oft-used cart.
Thus, hand sanitizer has been part of my daily routine like brushing my teeth and putting on socks. Yep, went to work one day without putting them on once. That was interesting.
So, I also started googling this week once again on the Spanish flu pandemic that gripped the world and the United States starting in the final year of the First World War.
I was trying to find links and obvious similarities to our situation today in enduring the novel coronavirus — what’s now shortened to just COVID.
Researchers and historians have long noted that World War I was, for most of the world, far more than just war where great armies and navies set about fighting and killing one another over great expanses of land and sea.
Now bullets and artillery shells, the first use of the tank in battle and great clouds of chlorine gas did an extremely lethal job of killing people during the Great War.
But as the conflict moved into the year 1918 and its ultimate conclusion, unseen to all but a handful, the invisible-to-the-naked-eye influenza germ was just as lethal as a bullet on the human body. And far, far more insidious. And, like a bullet or a bomb, it killed people too.
Unlike war, where common soldiers and sailors fell by the hundreds of thousands, and spared generals and leaders and politicians the world over, Spanish flu — as it was wrongly called at the time — hit everyone. It didn’t spare the rich or the powerful any more than it did the common person.
That’s the thing about germs we in today’s society — and Americans and people around the world during the years 1918 and 1919 found out the hard way — still don’t seem to yet fully understand.
Each and every one of us spread germs.
We do it every day. We do it when we go to the market when we have a cold, or feel something untoward going on in our bodies. We go to work with a cough and the sniffles, and we spread germs.
You see, germs can’t do much without us. We are their carriers — always have been, always will be.
We don’t think about germs until we try to get out of bed in the morning or we wake up in the middle of the night in a sweat, and say to ourselves … “crap, I’m getting sick.”
Most times it’s simply an inconvenience we have to bear — feeling like we are going to die until our immune systems clear the unwanted strangers that infect our bodies.
It’s a simple thing, but sadly, we many times don’t really recognize what’s going on.
Doctors and nurses and emergency rooms and ambulances and EMTs and firefighters see it all the time.
During COVID-19 — a pandemic that has killed and will continue to kill Americans — it’s almost like we don’t recognize that we are the culprits in spreading disease.
I mean, how hard is it to wear a simple mask, use hand sanitizer and wash our hands?
Pretty simple in the scheme of things in our increasingly busy and tech-driven world.
But too many of us seemingly can’t be bothered — even to our own peril.
As the comics’ page Walt Kelly cartoon Pogo said:
“We have met the enemy, and he is us.”
Christy is news editor in charge of the layout desk and a columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. His column blog is at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
