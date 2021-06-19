It must have been the Guinness stout and cooking hot dogs to near black over a very hot backyard, brick-and-gravel-lined fire pit in 95-degree Oklahoma heat that did it.
Or maybe it was my famous barbecue baked beans laced with bacon that did it.
Must have been, because I woke Monday morning, slugged down a few mouthfuls of coffee and started writing this column.
Crazy how things hit me and I start writing and can’t seem to stop.
Now, Americans and people across the globe have to deal with a vast array of diseases and maladies that seem to befall each and every one of us at various times throughout our lives.
I’ve been through — and contracted — plain old flu, including the 1957-58 Asian flu, which was really hard on me.
I’ve had mumps, measles and chicken pox, all of which laid me low when I was in grade school.
But then, there was (and is) the Black Plague, Spanish flu and COVID-19.
I chose those three pandemics from history past that were the most deadly, and had the greatest impact on society — and on world history.
You see, things like measles and chicken pox may make you feel lousy — and they did — but they don’t really alter everyday lives.
But the Black Plague, Spanish flu and now COVID-19 altered economies; they altered lives, they altered the world.
So, just from my own observations, why don’t we recognize what has shocked us, has shocked the world when pandemics hit people?
To me, history can teach, history can be ignored and is every day.
I ask the question, why is that? Why can’t some people seem to realize that history is now, what happens today, this hour and this minute?
While history may seem like what happened 100 years ago, it’s also how we react in this very moment.
We get something in our minds and keep it there in the face of sobering facts, like disease will go away simply because we refuse to address it in our minds, in our attitudes.
Anyway …. I was reading several stories about how COVID has changed the workplace, how people are rethinking what they do for a living, and how businesses trying to reopen and regain what they had before COVID-19 changed the very landscape of America and our economy.
Just as during the Black Plague and Spanish flu, we will never know how many people have died from COVID. Even with our highly advanced, technical world, governments can’t seem to keep up with the number of dead and sickened. The number of deaths and those sickened or hospitalized became a political football.
How insane!
In parts of the country, large areas of big cities had substantial numbers of unburied dead kept in makeshift, refrigerated morgues. It made politicians look bad in the press so figures were questioned.
History will look back and not treat some leaders during the COVID pandemic very kindly — nor should they.
How many have died because COVID hit them and exacerbated another condition like COPD or diabetes and it overwhelmed their systems and killed them?
I submit we will never really know because it’s not really popular to think about or consider.
Maybe, we aren’t nearly as advanced as we think we are.
I hate to break the news to you, but history WILL look back — if there is a future — and say, “They weren’t really all that smart when it came to a deadly disease pandemic.”
Now, I know this isn’t popular to talk about, and will probably be ignored.
But I’m relatively sure each and every one of us know someone who contracted COVID and either died from it or were affected in such a way that it altered the outlook of their future health.
If you don’t know someone — or don’t know of someone — you are fortunate indeed.
COVID-19, by the best accounts, now has killed 600,000 Americans and 3.8 million worldwide.
Spanish flu, which in the United States was our largest and worst disease pandemic to date, killed about 675,000 Americans.
It was horrible for this nation’s people to go through, but COVID-19 numbers are now approaching the Spanish flu. That is very sobering.
Our economy will likely never look the same after the disease finally abates.
Europe changed dramatically after the Black Death, when so many peasants died that the wealthy were forced to work for themselves. Spanish flu followed World War I and dramatically altered economies because of that double whammy.
Nobody likes to think about the unknown, but we are swimming in familiar waters. This has happened before, just in a different form. History will record how we react to COVID, how we dealt with it.
We have been here before.
