COLUMN: We have a choice to be compassionate

America has a momentous choice to make in the next few days. No, I am not talking about the election. I am talking about how we will treat each other after the election.
Any election is cause for some angst and anxiety. But, as with everything else in 2020, the negative mental health effects of this election cycle are on some form of steroids unknown to even the Russian Olympic squad.
America, on the eve of this election, is a nation on the brink of tearing itself apart.
Polarization of our politics, which has been on the uptick since the 1990s, made a sharp turn toward self-destructive levels in the run-up to the 2016 election, and has redoubled in 2020. As we approach the final hours of this seemingly endless election cycle, families have been torn apart, relationships destroyed and communities infested with hate over partisan differences.
To find an atmosphere of more toxic political bile, you’d have to dredge up the final days of Rome, maybe Machiavelli’s Florence, or, dare I say, America on the eve of its own civil war.
In any time, this level of political angst would be enough to drive people crazy — literally. Anxiety, economic uncertainty and stress almost always attend a U.S. presidential election. But, place that election into the unique sewer tornado that is 2020, and, well, the effects are multiplied.
Perhaps the most contentious and consequential election since the Civil War also happens to be set in the midst of our nation’s cataclysmically impotent response to a worldwide pandemic.
More than 228,000 Americans already have died, and many families, including Clan Neal, are mourning a loved one who lost their lives to the pandemic.
Economic uncertainty, disrupted routines, social isolation, fear of the virus and an increase of substance abuse compounds all of this.
Racial strife has rocked our nation this year, and many Americans continue to carry unseen and unhealed wounds of injustice and fear.
You can add onto that ever-worsening reports about the effects of climate change, which call into question the survivability of society, if not humanity itself.
Here in Oklahoma, you can tie all that up with the ugly bow of an ice storm, power outages and property damage.
Take all that together, and it should be no surprise Americans are suffering addiction and mental illness at unprecedented levels.
According to the CDC, as of August, mental illness has seen a threefold increase in America in 2020. By mid-summer, 40% of American adults suffered mental illness, and in the 18-24 year-old bracket that number is 63%, again according to CDC data.
All of this serves as the backdrop for possibly the most hate-driven election in modern American history. Whenever the election is actually decided, half of a nation already barely hanging onto sanity will be devastated, and the other half will feel empowered to gloat. And in our hubris, most of us think we know where we fall in that dichotomy.
I fear this strife — the impending anger, gloating and fear in the wake of this election — will be the final straw for collective American sanity.
But, we do have a choice — we have a choice, no matter who wins, to respond to our fellow Americans, especially those who voted differently than us, with compassion.
I am not claiming we will resolve our differences on Nov. 4. But, we can resolve to place decency and the good of our nation, our communities and our families above partisan bickering.
For America to work, we must continue to disagree — to passionately argue different viewpoints, informed by subject matter experts, scientists and policy professionals. We should — we must — stand firm in our principled disagreement. The friction of that philosophic wrangling is what grinds our differences into the tasty sausage we call a republic.
But, none of that principled disagreement demands we be hateful, spiteful and petty in our differences. Actually, a republic demands quite the opposite.
I implore each of you to get out and vote your conscience. And when the dust settles, let us be compassionate. Let us all be Americans again.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
