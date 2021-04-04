You would think, in a nation still grappling with the effects of a global pandemic, a widening racial divide and a deepening political schism, people would be turning to their faith to help them navigate through it all.
Perhaps they are, but increasingly they are not doing so in church.
A recent Gallup poll found that church attendance in the U.S. has fallen to an all-time low.
For the first time, fewer than 50% of Americans surveyed said they belonged to a church, mosque or synagogue.
Today only 47% of Americans say they are members of a religious organization, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.
This polling took place during 2020, when many houses of worship were closed due to COVID-19 precautions, but pollsters say that doesn’t seem to be reason for the decline.
There has been an increase in the number of Americans who don’t identify with any religion. That number climbed from 8% between 1998 and 2000, 13% from 2008 to 2010 and 21% over the last three years.
There also are age-related factors. The younger the age group, it seems, they less likely they are to belong to a church. Some 66% of the so-called traditionalists, those born before 1946, belong to a church, as compared with 58% of Baby Boomers, 50% of those in Generation X and 36% of Millennials.
That isn’t to say, however, that faith is no longer a part of American life. Again citing the Gallup folks, 48% of those surveyed said they consider religion a very important part of their lives, while 25% said it was fairly important.
Those numbers are declining, however, down from 49% and 26%, respectively, in 2019.
One trend did reverse itself in 2020, with 33% of those surveyed saying the influence of religion on American life was increasing, while 64% say it is decreasing. That’s a drastic change from 2019, when only 19% said it was increasing, while 79% said religion was losing its grip on American life.
So where does that leave us on this Easter Sunday, the high point of the Christian year, which also happens to be the final day of Passover, one of the major holidays of the Jewish faith?
I would hope it would convince us that we can all co-exist in this crazy world, no matter our religion.
After all, we have a common ancestor — Abraham, who was commanded by the Almighty to worship only the one true God, thus leading to monotheism, a concept that took root in all three of the world’s major religions.
We don’t have to agree with one another, for heaven’s sake, it seems we can’t even agree within the constraints of our own faith. There are, for example, more than 200 Protestant denominations in the United States, and members of each one undoubtedly think their way is the best.
The Jewish faith has branched out into reform, conservative, orthodox and reconstructionist. Muslims have sub-divided into Sunni, Shiah and Khawarij. And that’s not to mention divisions within the Catholic Church.
Do you suppose God ever scratches his head in wonder at the folly of His children, who even when they worship Him cannot seem to co-exist?
And like it or not we are all His creations, no matter how we worship, dress, speak, sing, pray, fast or feast, no matter whether we’re digging into a juicy Easter ham, savoring a Seder meal, or whether we’re looking forward to the beginning of Ramadan a week from Monday.
All God’s children. What a concept.
Christian artist Tauren Wells has released a song titled “All God’s Children,” to raise support for the fight against human trafficking. Among its lyrics are the words “We are all God’s children, made in his image, perfectly loved, worthy of freedom. Made in his image, perfectly loved, worthy of freedom. Are we still, are we still, all God’s children.”
All God’s children, certainly. But as of last count some 600,000 to 800,000 men, women and children are trafficked across international borders each year.
Think it can’t happen here? In Oklahoma in 2021 there have been 109 cases of human trafficking, or 2.75 per 100,000 population.
By the way if you even suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline, (888) 373-7888. It will be answered 24/7 and there are translators available in more than 200 languages.
Because you see we are, indeed, all God’s children.
Happy Easter.
