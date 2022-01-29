”The only way to comprehend what mathematicians mean by infinity is to contemplate the extent of human stupidity.” ~ Voltaire
Throughout history, we as humans have liked to know things. It seems to me to be a natural trait most of us are born with.
I say most of us because I can’t speak for everyone in all things. I have to assume, and I don’t like to assume because in journalism, we have been taught NEVER ASSUME, it can make an ASS of U and ME.
Yep, it’s a sign staring down at us in the newsroom at the News & Eagle for all to see and remember.
Pretty clever, huh?
I remember a NEVER ASSUME sign in the old Oklahoma Daily newsroom in Copeland Hall when I was studying journalism at the U of O.
Now, I am forced to assume I know what the word infinity means.
It’s something I think I know, but I don’t really know.
The word infinity IS defined as something that is endless.
Every now and then, I will think about the universe in which we live, and try to grasp the extent of the infinite universe.
I can’t, when I think hard on the subject.
I have to speculate what my mind really thinks about it, or what others think about it.
It’s much like the value of pi, that crazy old mathematics question we learned in school.
Pi — or π — is a mathematical constant, approximately equal to 3.14159. It is defined in Euclidean geometry as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
Pi has an infinite number after the 3, even though we call it approximately 3.14.
So, if π has an infinite number, why is a circle finite in size?
That always bothered me in high school geometry. How can something be finite and infinite at the same time? It’s because there are an infinite number of points on the circumference of said circle.
So, that got me to thinking that if something as simple as a circle I draw on a page of paper with a compass has a finite size on the page, but the number expressed goes to infinity, there are no words to explain that.
So, how do I express infinity as it relates to the world that we see and live in every day?
What is the average intelligence of people who consistently run red lights?
Why do people do stupid things, or brilliant things each and every day?
So, I’ve found that most things hard to grasp, deal with mathematics and science.
I know, I think of odd things from time to time, particularly when I’m sitting at my laptop Thursday mornings attempting to put words to my word program.
I assume, when I turn on my laptop, it will work in the manner intended, and words will flow from the recesses of my brain, and will be cogent and make readers think.
That’s always been a subconscious goal of mine, to make people think — me included.
So, I came up with some things we don’t really think about, but maybe should from time to time.
Just to get us out of our daily routines and use that thing inside our heads.
Are there an infinite number of mosquitos? On a hot, sticky July day standing in breezeless, uncut, dew-drenced Bermuda grass, I certainly assume that an infinite number of those pesky insects will attack my arms, legs and buzz my head.
But, they are finite in number, it just seems like they are infinite.
Here is something that has always bothered me — do you see a color the same way I do?
Nobody can answer that.
I’ve noticed that women seem to think something is blue when I see a green cast.
I can’t get into another’s brain and see the way they view a color, if I see it slightly different than they do.
How do you smell something foul or very pleasant? Some people think certain foods taste great that I don’t, and the reverse also is just as true. None of us, no matter how much we think we are alike, are really alike, and it’s not even close.
Is the cup half-empty or half-full?
Yes — it is both at the same time.
The concept of infinity blows my mind, to coin a phrase from my 1960s generation.
Thinking about something is an infinite concept, when you think about it.
I can’t tell what you are thinking at any one time, as is the case of you being unable to tell what I’m thinking.
I think I sometimes know, but I can’t know to a certainty.
No one can — no matter how hard we try.
We just ass-u-me it to be true.
