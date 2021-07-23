Dare to be different.
The world these days celebrates differences … but only if you identify a certain way, whether politically, racially or sexually.
As I’ve said before, I’ve always been an outsider, never quite fitting in. I was nerdy and “religious,” had then-unidentified health issues, and didn’t really have a lot of talents (or so I thought) therefore I couldn’t join any specialized groups along the lines of sports, academic or musical.
I spent most of my days buried in books and daydreaming. I was the quintessential preacher’s kid, at church whenever the doors were open because it was expected of me, and then later on because it was the place where I felt solace.
I was telling my husband this past Sunday that looking back, I’m grateful my parents encouraged me to delve deep into the Word at a young age.
I learned my studious note taking of sermons early on from my mother and thoroughly enjoyed any sermon series or Bible study taught directly from Scriptures alongside a history lesson and direct application.
As a youngster, I attended Sunday school, youth groups, Vacation Bible School (which I actually started teaching in high school), and multiple Bible studies (again many of which I facilitated in college and beyond).
It hasn’t ever been easy being a Christian, but it was the easiest and best decision I ever made.
To me as a teenager, the lack of acceptance into broader circles was extremely lonely as it was discouraging to be an outcast. But I always had Jesus, even when I had no one else.
To me as a young adult, not being included provided incentive to blaze trails and create new circles. My motto was (and still is) Joshua 1:9 — Be bold and courageous … for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.
To me as a middle-aged adult, being outside the camp sometimes has been refreshing and freeing, while other times it’s made me long even harder for my heavenly home.
I say all this because as I reflect now on what is happening around me and what I learned all those years ago — the two do not jive.
When the Lord spoke to my heart at the age of 9, I recognized I was sinner in need of a Savior. I cried out for Him and He changed my life, therefore I became a new creature in Christ. (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Recent meme on social media: Many people try to excuse their sin by saying ‘I was born this way’ which is why Jesus said ‘You must be born again.’ (John 3:3)
It is better to not conform, to stand apart from this world, to be a wayward stranger. The Bible tells me so.
“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.” — Romans 12:2
“If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.” — John 15:19
I’ll re-state what I said in my April 16 column: In 1 Peter 2:9-12, we as Christians are described as a chosen generation … a particular people, who are the people of God. Peter then called us “aliens” and strangers in this world, who were to “live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God” upon His return.
Just because society tells me I need — even demands me — to do something, I shouldn’t if it conflicts with Scripture and what the Holy Spirit is telling me.
Will you dare to be different?
