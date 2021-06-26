“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” ~ John F. Kennedy
Change.
The English-language word sounds kind of funny, just like a lot of our words.
Usually, when I use the word change, it’s to pop a $5 bill in one of the break room vending machines for a caffeine-laced soft drink or a bag of Cheetos.
Change means getting — hopefully — back a bunch of quarters or coin dollars.
I didn’t like the way vending machines popped out change that way for the longest time. I kind of liked getting currency dollars back. But it hit me one day, that I also sometimes liked getting back those coin dollars.
How can we resist change in our everyday lives, yet like that change at the same time?
It got me to thinking that every minute of every day on this planet, things change in our lives or in the lives of the people around us. It just happens, sometimes against our will, sometimes encouraged by us.
We like the familiarity of the status quo — particularly when it comes to work — because it most times makes things easier for us in what we are doing that very day.
I mean, taking this thought to another level, the grass in my yard — yes, and the weeds — all seem to have changed every morning when I get up to start the day.
During the night, that lawn magically got a little taller, a little shaggier. I would like it if the yard looked exactly the same every day, and in the lazy part of my mind, I wouldn’t have to deal with cutting grass in hot weather.
You know hot weather. It’s when you walk outside at 7:30 in the morning and it feels like a great big golden retriever named Roscoe is breathing right in your face. In a nanosecond, it gets the attention of the part of your brain that says to you cutting the grass probably is not going to get done today.
Your mind says to you, “Let’s keep the status quo. Let’s go back inside, sit on the couch in the cool of the AC and watch a re-run of something you haven’t watched in a few years.” You know, veg out for another 15 minutes, then another 15 minutes, until it’s time to get showered, dressed and headed to work.
So, how is it we can like change, because it brings variety and something new to our lives, and at almost the same time resist change in our daily lives?
Well, for one thing, change is absolutely inevitable, no matter how resistant some people become to change.
And I’m not talking about the quarters in “change” I get back from a vending machine.
Maybe a better word than change is transition.
Yep, that sounds better than change.
Change seems so abrupt, like walking into a dark room and turning on the lights. You completely change that room and your experience when the light comes on. You see things again, and in the brief moment you first walked into that dark room, all you had in your mind was what that room looked like before.
You are actually, when you flip on the switch, hoping things had either changed in the room, or their was an expectation that there was something new there, like a significant other had rearranged where the TV was, or had chosen to paint that room from a gentle blue to a hot pink.
I was looking for famous quotes on change when I stumbled on the John F. Kennedy quote that starts this column. I thought it said things best for Americans.
I tend to live in the past, since I’m fascinated by history and what came before me — before all of us.
History is about triumphs but also just as much about mistakes. History has shown repeatedly that the more things change, the more they stay the same.
People tend to not learn from history, and tend to make the same mistakes over and over again. I touched on this in last week’s column, but didn’t elaborate, because I tend to ramble and not get to the point I’m making.
When COVID-19 hit this nation — hard — we looked back at history past, at previous disease pandemics, and didn’t really learn.
Literally millions of Americans are leaving jobs they previously had — for better hours, better pay, better work conditions — because change came to their lives and they had no control.
These Americans woke up one day and said they had to change their lives, even if it upends economic certainty.
So, my contribution to quotes is this: “We are what we are — and what we change.”
The end!
