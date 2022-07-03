United, linked, indivisible, unified, consolidated, unanimous.
These are the United States of America, have been for the past 246 years, come tomorrow. Actually we should be celebrating our nation’s birthday July 2, since that was the date the Continental Congress formally declared independence from Britain. The final text of the Declaration of Independence wasn’t adopted until July 4, which is the date we celebrate today. John Adams, however, was adamant about the fact July 2 was America’s real birthday, which is why he refused to take part in Fourth of July celebrations.
Thus, from the beginning, we have been a people united, a people divided.
The Declaration set forth a lofty standard for the new nation, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.
All men. Not women, you notice, but men only. Thus was the way of the world in 1776. And it seems to be much the same today. Men cause unwanted pregnancies, but only women are now required in many states, including ours, to live with, carry, bear and raise the consequences of their passion.
We are a people united, a people divided.
And while the Declaration didn’t specify “white men,” that’s to whom the founders were referring. People of color were considered chattel in those days, and for many years to come. Men and women were bought and sold at auction, or willed to heirs much like a prized bull or a piece of furniture.
The concept of one human being owning another is abhorrent today, but was commonplace at the time of America’s birth. But some consider teaching about slavery and its horrors to be too critical, too harsh, too negative. In reality it is our history, and we must learn it and learn from it if we are to avoid repeating it.
We are a people united, a people divided.
The new nation wasn’t kind to its indigenous peoples, either. They were forced from their ancestral land, enticed with treaties that were largely ignored, forced to relocate to confining reservations, derided as somehow less than human. That’s another unavoidable, if uncomfortable, bit of our history.
We are a people united, a people divided.
Today, it seems, we are increasingly united in our collective angst about the country’s future. In an Associated Press-NORC poll taken recently, 85% of adults in the U.S. say the country is headed in the wrong direction. Many Americans are unhappy with the economy, with 79% of those surveyed calling it poor.
It is not poor as far as the major oil companies are concerned, however. Exxon, for example, reported $5.5 billion in first quarter earnings, more than double its earnings from the same time last year. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $5.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1 billion for the first quarter of 2021. And many people blame the president for high gas prices.
We are a people united, a people divided.
Despite our often troubled past, and our unsettled present, this is a great nation.
And like the founders, who argued long and loud about what should be included in our Declaration and the Constitution, modern Americans can’t seem to agree on much of anything. Red or blue, hot dog or hamburger, conservative or liberal, baseball or football, rock or country, toilet paper rolling over the top or up from the bottom, we differ on almost every point.
But that’s OK. Nations that are truly homogeneous, that are like-minded, joined in lockstep, are more often than not totalitarian, with a despot at the helm and human rights far down the list of national priorities.
We argue, we scrap, we bicker, but we stand up for ourselves and we don’t take a back seat to anybody. When it comes time to vote we go to the polls, or at least we should, and win or lose we accept the results. Or at least we did until a former president infected the political process with a deep distrust of elections. And the election system, it seems, worked for everyone except him.
Regardless, America will survive. We survived our troubled past, two pandemics, two world wars, Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
And on this holiday weekend we will survive family barbecues in the heat, potato salad that was left out in the sun too long and fireworks, both legal and illicit. And we will celebrate the continuance of the glorious experiment in freedom and democracy that we call the United States of America.
This despite the fact we are a people united, a people divided. Or perhaps that should read because of that fact.
