Set apart.
This phrase has popped out to me lately.
To be set apart means to be selected for a specific purpose.
In 1 Peter 2:9-12, we as Christians are described as a chosen generation … a particular people, who are the people of God. Peter then called us “aliens” and strangers in this world, who were to “live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God” upon His return.
Throughout the Old Testament and the New Testament, the nation of Israel and ultimately those in Christ were/are depicted as being despised by society because they don’t belong to this world and therefore choose not to act like the world.
We live in a very turbulent time. To choose to be different is a double-edged sword.
Depending on the matter of persuasion and agenda, you can easily be hailed a hero for standing up for yourself or just as easily can be condemned for the very same thing.
The media and politics have set out to champion race, gender, sexual orientation and certain socioeconomic demographics.
On the flipside, if you dare claim a belief system, moral code, or bedrock of ethics — which may be perceived as unwilling to conform—you’re called everything under the sun, and automatically accused of intolerance, racism or bias.
Moreover, sticking to your guns so to speak squarely puts you in the sights of unbridled hatred, which by the way, is scriptural.
When you accept Christ and choose to walk in His light and His truth, you essentially declare war on the kingdom of darkness and enter into a struggle with the prince of darkness (Ephesians 6:12).
Anyone who does not follow Christ is living in this darkness. Satan’s goal is to steal, kill, and destroy (John 10:10) and he will utilize everything in his power to create chaos and bring down believers.
I circle back to the original phrase noted: set apart.
Christians are called to be like Christ. That’s literally what being a Christian is: Christ-like.
In Matthew 5, Jesus describes the way his disciples were supposed to be, hence the Beatitudes. This included being humble, dying to self, exuding self-control, showing mercy, longing for a right heart and making peace.
Jesus goes on in Matthew 6-7 to drill down more about matters of the heart, motives, and state of mind.
At the end of his sermon, Jesus wrapped it up and said it all comes down to the foundation a person has built his or her life on. Is it the Solid Rock (Christ) or shifting sands (circumstance, current trends, everyone else’s words)?
It ultimately boils down to a personal relationship with God and an eternal future with Him in heaven. Nothing else will matter in the long run.
Jude 1:20 outlines three things we should be doing while we wait for Christ to take us home:
1. Build ourselves up in the Word and our faith
2. Pray in the Holy Spirit
3. Keep ourselves in God’s love
The gist of this passage is to stand strong and to remember we are set apart.
So I ask, are you living as if you’re set apart? Or are you trying to blend in, lay low, and keep others from noticing that you are a Christian?
He never said it would be easy to follow Him. The road is narrow, and I’ll readily admit it can be a little depressing sometimes.
But He promised He wouldn’t let us go it alone, plus we will get an eternal future in which there is no more death, no mourning, no crying, and no pain (Revelation 21:4).
