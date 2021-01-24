It was an early winter evening at a local market.
He was self-absorbed, a familiar state for him.
Masked and gloved against the threat of the coronavirus, he set about shopping. His goal was to gather what he needed and exit post-haste.
But the self-involved shopper’s best-laid plans were about to come a-cropper.
In line in front of him was an older gentleman, and he was in a lively discussion with the clerk working the cash register.
The man had several items on the counter and had attempted to pay with a card that apparently had no value.
The young clerk was trying to convince the man of this, and to encourage him to pay cash.
Instead the man launched into a long explanation about how the bank had sent him this card, and if it didn’t have any value, why did they send it to him? He didn’t think he should have to pay cash.
Mr. Self-Centered was beginning to get impatient. Well, he was already impatient, he was simply getting more impatient by the moment.
The selfish customer glared daggers at the older man, who was oblivious. He was repeating his explanation.
The back of Mr. Self-Serving’s neck was hot enough to melt lead.
All this time the clerk was calmly trying to deal with the older man, to no avail. To his credit he ignored Mr. Egomaniacal, despite the man’s unsubtle exaggerated sighs and grumbles.
Finally the clerk decided he was not going to get through to his older customer, so he called over his manager.
This prompted the older fellow to repeat his plea. By this time Mr. I’m the Only One Who Matters was nearly in full meltdown mode.
The manager listened, then explained the store could not accept his card because it was neither a debit, nor a credit card. Debit and credit cards, he explained, were covered by a bank through a service like Visa or Master Card. There were no such symbols on this card, therefore the store couldn’t accept it.
After a few more moments of protest, the first customer pulled out cash to pay for his purchase and the young clerk began to ring him up.
That’s when our friend Mr. Self-Involved struck. He slammed his groceries down on the counter. Then angrily and hastily wheeled his shopping cart back to the rank of baskets at the front of the store. The crash as he shoved the cart into place could be heard all over the premises.
Still not satisfied, the older man had a bit more to say before he collected his purchases and departed.
“You certainly have a lot more patience than I do,” said Mr. Self-Centered to the young clerk.
And the young man’s answer brought him up short.
“Well, I guess I do,” said the clerk. “I have siblings.”
Siblings? What the heck did that have to do with anything, thought Ego Man, who happens to be an only child.
“When you have siblings you have to be patient,” the clerk explained.
And in an instant, Egomaniacal Man felt like a complete jerk.
Given the terrible events of Jan. 6 much has been written and said about the fraying of American democracy, of a fracturing of the idea that no matter our differences, under the skin we are all Americans, all united in these United States.
Rather like siblings. Siblings care for one another, they share, they endure good times and hardships together, because that’s what families do.
Mr. Self-Absorbed didn’t stop to think what was going on in this man’s life. He didn’t think it important. But siblings realize early on that everybody in the family plays a vital role, and if one sibling is suffering, all feel pain.
Mr. Don’t Think About Anybody but Yourself slunk out to his car feeling like the lowest form of human life, but struck with the notion we are all siblings, members of the human family, as well as being bound by our shared love of country.
So let’s move forward brothers and sisters, not so wrapped up in our own lives that we can’t consider the feelings of our fellow family members.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.