Did you ever wake up in the morning and think to yourself, I’m going to do something different today?
No, I didn’t think so.
Neither do I.
We are creatures of habit, whether we admit it or not. We love the warm blanket of familiarity.
On a cold winter morning like we had Thursday — it’s 13 degrees outside and a minus-4 wind chill index — did you jump out of bed ready to go, not thinking about how cold your bare feet were on the freezing, tiled floor, headed to the bathroom to do what all of us have to do when we first wake up?
Nope, we do what seems like an endless and forever routine to open our day.
If drinking down cups of coffee, sitting on the couch with the TV on mindlessly hearing the news and commercials on the “Today Show” and trying to figure out why your nose is so stopped up is your thing, good for you.
That’s what I do too.
I’ve gotten to the point in my life where the commercials we must endure on the tube from the time we turn on the TV to the point we say “enough is enough, I’m going to bed,” I’m thinking I may need to change my life.
There are just so many commercials out there that grate on my nerves — that I need a change.
Now don’t get me wrong, I know those commercials pay for the entertainment and/or enlightenment I gain in watching things on TV, or reading things in our newspaper, or gleaning news items on my iPhone from across the nation and the globe. I don’t begrudge our capitalist system. It’s just I don’t think I can take watching Joe Namath or Jimmy Walker try to sell me Medicare supplement insurance for the past four months one more time.
I just can’t.
I find myself flipping through TV channels to get away from them — and I can’t.
Maybe it’s just the fact I’m old enough to really benefit from what they are hawking on the TV, and I subconsciously don’t want to be that old.
I’m a dedicated believer that you are only as old as your brain tells you, so I’m 35 and have no interest in Medicare supplement insurance.
Then, I flip through a few channels, and I am struck by yet another drug being sold, and marvel at how wildly entertaining a new name pops up that I have not heard.
Trulicity, Cialis, Lyrica, Eliquis, Humira, Latuda, Xeljanz, Celebrex, Abilify and Chantix are just some of the drug name brands we hear daily.
It took me 15 minutes to get all the aforementioned drugs typed on my computer, because my spell checker kept thinking they were other words.
That was fun.
We’ve run out of names we can call things.
What happened to go old aspirin, mercurochrome and iodine?
Now that I think about it, those three are odd-sounding names too, it’s just that over the years we got so used to hearing them, they don’t sound odd to us.
It’s kind of like rock-and-roll bands, or groups from the 1950s through the 1970s.
I mean, groups like the Beatles, The Who, Moody Blues, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin or Jefferson Airplane don’t sound odd to me as I think back to my younger years listening to music.
At the time when those musical groups first became popular, who among you thought they would be an instant success?
Sure, their band names were genius when I look back on them, but at the time I’m sure I wondered how in blazes they came up with those names.
But today, as I write this column, those names are now institutions of an era we will never return to.
That’s because change is ever changing.
That may sound funny, but it’s true.
We can’t go back, we can only remember — and marvel at what has been as we go through our everyday lives.
I’m a creature of habit. I’ve been creature of habit for my entire life, I just didn’t want to admit it.
I do about the same things everyday I’ve always done.
Oh, we change things in our lives, but they are mostly gradual.
It’s those innovative things we try, like getting our news digitally on a smart phone like we do now with the News & Eagle, with Newsweek, CNN, Fox News or the Washington Post.
We’ve had to adapt. We’ve been forced to think “new.”
OK, I still can’t get used to rock group names like Foo Fighters, Stone Temple Pilots, Smashing Pumpkins, Goo Goo Dolls and Hootie & the Blowfish, but I can enjoy their music, and I give them an A+ for name originality.
Still, just give something simple to remember — like The Band.
