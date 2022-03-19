“I am tired and sick of war. Its glory is all moonshine. It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded who cry aloud for blood, for vengeance, for desolation. War is hell.” ~ Civil War Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman
As we see on the nightly news, and in fact, almost hourly on a newscast somewhere in America, the dastardly attack on Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military, we should cast eyes back in history and not forward.
History has and always will be a mirror into which we should see our world as it is and not what we would like it to be.
I think — save for the thankfully few autocrats and would-be autocrats who plague mankind today, who do not care one whit for their people or their fellow man — this world and the United States would be well-served if they would just suddenly disappear.
Yet, as history has a never-ending battle in trying to teach us about them, autocrats, tyrants and authoritarian nationalists who would do peace-loving people harm, have always and will always be with us.
It seems that after a war-tested generation dies out and passes into history, that we exhale as a people and want to forget about whatever tyrant we have just faced down.
The so-called Greatest Generation — save for only a small handful surviving today — has passed into history. They saved the world from the Nazis and fascism during a world war.
But then, as they pass into the graveyards and cemeteries, we forget.
We forget of the Nazi death camps, Pearl Harbor and German tanks rolling across Europe. Those who witnessed it are gone, their voices and recollections for subsequent generations are silenced. The nationalists return like bad habits.
As we see civilians dying and horribly wounded on TV, on computer screens, on Twitter and other social media, the faces may have changed over the centuries, but the suffering is still the same.
Civilian deaths and destruction are the real costs of war.
During World War II — from 1939 to 1945 — it is estimated 70-80 million people died.
Civilian fatalities were the majority of all the deaths from that brutal war, not from the battlefield. It’s estimated 20 million military casualties were recorded of that 80 million.
So for every soldier or sailor or airman who died fighting, three civilians died.
And why?
Because civilians just got in the way. Wars and fighting are not precise — never have been and never will be, even today.
Armies, navies and air forces generally don’t intentionally set out to kill civilians — they mainly want to diminish the personnel of their enemy. But, as fighting drags on, civilians get killed because war inevitably becomes attrition — lowering the morale of one’s foe.
During the American Civil War, after the horrible slaughter at battles like Fredericksburg, Gettysburg, Shiloh and Antietam, it seemed that killing soldiers was not enough to end the argument.
When the North took the war to the South on Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s March to the Sea, it took the brutality of war to civilians even more than it already had.
It showed people the horror of what war really is, up close and personal. It quickly changed hearts and minds.
When the Allies took the war to Germany with daily bombing cites into rubble, that turned the war and the horror of the Nazis and Adolf Hitler on its ear.
The powers that be and nations across the world thought they could reason with Hitler and appease him into thinking that peace was best for Americans, Germans, British and French — and Europe.
They had hoped that history would not repeat itself and the Nazis would stop invading countries and that German nationalism would end.
It did not, and the result was death, destruction, economic ruin and a world turned upside down.
People require — must have — air to breathe, food, water and shelter from the elements, or they eventually cease to exist.
We are seeing that in real time in Russia’s attack on Ukraine. We see history once again repeating itself, just with a new face on an old enemy.
“War is hell,” said Gen. Sherman in September 1864, when he burned the city of Atlanta.
That statement has always been true, and will always until we learn from history.
I have no confidence that will ever happen.
