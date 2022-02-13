All right gentlemen, settle down, everybody grab a chair and be quiet.
We are running out of time.
As you know, tomorrow is V-Day. This will be your final briefing before the action begins, so listen well.
Tomorrow you all will be expected to be romantic, charming, attentive, loving and, basically, the best husband/boyfriend/significant other you can possibly be. Hey, pipe down and quit your griping. Nobody drafted you, you volunteered.
If you were single you could just sit around in your underwear sucking the powder from Cheetos off your fingers while you play video games. Yes, Schwartz, it is far too late to break up with her. Don’t take the coward’s way out, man.
I won’t lie to you. You are embarking on a dangerous mission. You will be running headlong through a mine field. None of you will come back quite the same. Some might not make it back at all.
You must be able to protect yourself, so we won’t send you into the fray unarmed.
Gifts are the defensive weapons of choice for V-Day. The A-Bomb of V-Day, a weapon of mass distraction sure to reduce her to tears, is jewelry. Gold, silver, diamonds ... all are guaranteed to keep your relationship alive. The bigger and brighter the baubles, the better, especially when you’re talking diamonds. If she has to squint to see it, your chances of survival are minimal.
Flowers are another favorite. You can’t go wrong with roses. A dozen roses during V-Day season, however, will cost you dearly. Use them wisely. You can give her any flowers, but roses say love most loudly and clearly.
Chocolates are another important piece of your arsenal, but be careful. If you have heard her utter the word “diet” anytime in the last six months, avoid chocolate like the plague. If she is on a diet and you buy chocolates, make sure they’re the kind you like, because you’ll be the one eating them — in the doghouse.
Lingerie is a daring and dangerous choice. She might not share your enthusiasm for seeing her in a see-through bit of filmy fluff that doesn’t cover the bare essentials. And if you do get her lingerie or any other article of clothing, make sure you get her size right, whatever you do. Otherwise, my friend, your mission is doomed from the start.
Whatever you do, don’t forget to give her a card. Make sure it is pretty and says something nice. Ask one of the clerks, preferably a female, to help you if you’re uncertain. Avoid cards that say “Happy Birthday,” “Congratulations on your Graduation” or “Get Well Soon.”
If you are really on the daring side, add some flowery verse of your own. Here’s one to avoid: “Roses are red, violets are flowers, I could watch football with you for hours.” And do not, under any circumstances, write anything that begins with the words “There was a young man from Nantucket.”
If you do not do anything else, take her to dinner. If you say the words “Hi honey, what’s for supper,” to her on V-Day, you’d better be talking to her on a cellphone — from Antarctica.
Lest you think any gift is a good gift, think again, gentlemen. If, for instance, you buy her a power tool, any kind of appliance, any kind of book on self-improvement, any book of which the title ends in the words “For Dummies” or any hair removal product, you are a dead man. Period.
Gentlemen, V-Day is nothing to fear. Caution is the watchword of the day, not fear.
There’s another word you want to keep in mind on V-Day. Love. Say it with me. Love. Good. Now try this, “I love you.” No, Kowalski, I don’t love you, you need to say this to your sweetie, repeatedly, on V-Day. And say it like you mean it.
Remember how you felt the day you first realized you loved her. Think about the first time you kissed her. Think about the first time she said she loved you.
Now, get out there and make her weak in the knees. Good luck, boys, and God speed. Keep your heads down, your powder dry and your gifts and flowers close at hand.
And remember, war is hell, love is quite the opposite.
