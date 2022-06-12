I do.
Or, rather, I did a long time ago — 47 years, to be exact, plus about three weeks.
Weddings were kind of scarce during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are surging back today.
The people at the Wedding Report and Theknot.com estimate there will be between 2.5 million and 2.6 million weddings in the United States this year. That means this year will see the most weddings in nearly 40 years. In contrast there were 1.7 million weddings in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (who knew they tracked weddings)? That was the lowest total since 1963.
If you are getting married this year, mazel tov. I hope you’ve been saving your pennies. The average cost of a wedding is expected to rise from $21,000 in 2021 to just shy of $25,000 this year.
And if you are attending a wedding, be ready to shell out some dough, and I don’t mean the kind they use to make wedding cake. In 2019, according to the website WeddingWire, guests spent an average of $430 to attend weddings. That number is expected to rise this year. Not only do clothing and fuel cost more, but those coveted wedding gifts do, too.
Not that more expensive weddings are having any impact on the state of matrimonial bliss, mind you. In 2020, the last full year for which statistics are available, there were 630,000 divorces and annulments in the U.S., again according to the CDC. I hate to criticize, but don’t they have more than enough to do keeping track of diseases to worry about marriage and divorce? At any rate, roughly half of all marriages in this country will end in divorce or separation, regardless of how spectacular the wedding.
I recently attended two weddings within three weeks: one of a friend, the other family. Both were lovely, both were more or less traditional and both got the job done.
Each wedding embraced one of Pinterest’s top wedding trends for 2022, forest and woodland vibes. The first was held in suburban Luther, while the second was conducted in greater Moundridge, Kan.
Both were held outdoors in pastoral settings surrounded by trees and attended by family, friends, ticks and mosquitoes. Particularly at the second event, the couple’s vows were punctuated by the occasional sound of someone slapping a biting bug off a patch of bare flesh.
The first ceremony was particularly personal since the couple was married by the groom’s father, a United Methodist minister. Thankfully he refrained from telling tales about particularly difficult moments from the groom’s potty training.
The second featured perhaps the most unique ring bearer I have ever seen. He was short, slightly rotund and waddled when he walked. He was, however, wearing a tuxedo, of sorts.
In truth, he was an African penguin. He toddled down the aisle with the rings secured by a cord hanging around his neck and delivered them straightaway to the best man, with some guidance from a trainer.
The bride and her mother, it turns out, both work at Tanganyika Wildlife Park on Wichita’s west side, and the penguin was one of their residents.
There were elaborate receptions following both ceremonies, one inside (mercifully) in the air conditioning and the other literally in a barn, with a breeze and fans. At each there was food, dancing, speeches, cake, toasts, photos and many good wishes for a long and happy life.
There was little talk of the future. For the brides and grooms the present was the only thing that mattered. All that other stuff will come later, once the gifts are no longer shiny and new, and once the initial glow of marital bliss has faded a bit.
Weddings are ceremonies during which couples pledge their undying love for one another. Real life is when they prove it. That is when they begin to realize those phrases they repeated after the preacher, along the lines of “in sickness and in health” or “for richer or poorer,” aren’t mere words.
Marriage is a journey, a partnership, a merger of two separate entities into one unit. And, like most mergers, occasionally there are rocky patches. But marriage is a lifetime commitment that neither spouse will cut and run when things get tough.
For those of you who recently have married, don’t be surprised when you wake up one morning and find that nearly 50 years have gone by.
And for those about to be married, congratulations. I just wanted to let you know I am open to invitations. Just make sure you have a penguin.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
