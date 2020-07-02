Did the state of Oklahoma just give the nation a preview of potential election chaos and chicanery come November?
Concerns are being raised in some quarters regarding the integrity of Tuesday’s primary election results on voting on State Question 802, which expands Medicaid to cover low-income adults. It was one of the more contentious items on the primary ballot.
The pro-802 side argued it would benefit not just low-income adults but would be a lifeline to rural hospitals. Those opposed raised concerns about how it will be funded, noting that while the federal government covers 90%, the remaining 10% (not a cheap sum) would be covered by the state. There was no clear delineation of how that would be covered and opponents pointed out it could very well mean cuts in education funding or even an increase in Oklahoma’s already high income tax rate.
The measure passed by a razor-thin margin on Tuesday, winning by 50.48% to 49.52%. A total of 674,040 votes were cast with the measure winning by fewer than 7,000 votes. But a deeper dive in the numbers raises a red flag.
On Election Day, voters who physically went to the polls (544,939) rejected the proposal by more than 44,000 votes. However, the measure was carried by an overwhelming margin of roughly 80% to 20% by those voting by mail. Out of 94,614 absentee/mail-in votes, 76,093 voted in support of the measure. Even the most ardent supporter of the proposal should at least have his or her eyebrows raised by that.
Early voters (a total of 34,487) only favored passage by a margin of less than 3,400 votes, further leading one to question the integrity of the mail-in votes.
In such a hotly debated issue, it is rather incongruent that those voting by mail would be so disparate from those voting in person. While those voting by absentee tend to be more liberal, such a vast and wide disparity between absentee and in-person voting seems rather implausible.
The fact is there are fewer controls to ensure vote integrity when it comes to mail-in voting. In Oklahoma, a requirement to have an absentee ballot notarized was struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court on May 5, thereby eliminating a significant means of potentially curbing absentee voter fraud.
The court ruled that instead of a notarized verification, it ordered the state to simply recognize that a signed, dated statement declared under penalty of perjury was sufficient to establish proof that the signed voter filled out the ballot.
Now, compare that to voting in-person (both early voting and on Election Day) when voters in the state are asked to present a valid I.D. and their voter registration card before being provided with a ballot.
It is not hard to imagine how much easier it is to defraud the voting process by mail. That is not to suggest all such ballots are fraudulent. But obtaining mail-in ballots has become increasingly easy while independent identification verification requirements have been nearly obliterated. It adds up to a devil’s brew rife for voter fraud.
We have seen increasing calls for simple mail-in voting in November with COVID-19 being cited as a reason. However, with few controls, massive voter fraud is a concern, especially considering the ineptitude that has been displayed by states sending out mail-in ballots.
The Election Integrity Project-California found that, ahead of California’s May 12 primary, “773 voters appear to have been mailed two or more ballots each” in one congressional district alone. But that wasn’t all. It found five were mailed three ballots each. It also found 54 people who would have been age 105 or older also were sent mail-in ballots. Much of this is likely the result of state election officials failing to purge their records, but that doesn’t lessen the impact of potential fraud — it only invites it.
With so many lack of controls, the potential for chaos in a presidential election is undeniable and should concern anybody interested in election integrity.
The results of Tuesday’s vote in Oklahoma on SQ802 could be a foreshadowing if mail-in voting is widely instituted in November.
At the very least, Tuesday’s votes on SQ802 need a further deep dive.
There has been at least one call for the state to seek a court injunction for a stay of certification to allow for an investigation. Another has called for a simple recount.
With so many questions being raised about the legitimacy of the vote, there would be no harm in undertaking an investigation to ensure the vote was not compromised. Hopefully, it will find the wide disparity really was just an anomaly and not anything more sinister.
Election integrity needs to be assured.
