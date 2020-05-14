COLUMN: Virus continues to spread tyranny

Welcome to another edition of "Today in Tyranny."
It's indeed become a nearly everyday occurrence during the coronavirus outbreak. However, citizens are pushing back against onerous edicts designed ostensibly to protect them, but they are in actuality causing them great harm.
Last week I wrote about the case of Texas salon owner Shelley Luther and her unconscionable jailing by an activist judge because she opened her hair salon rather than face potential foreclosure and not being able to feed her family. After public outrage, the Texas Supreme Court ordered her release. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott quickly adjusted his emergency orders to prevent such an occurrence in the future.
Sadly, Gov. Abbott's reaction turned out to be a very rare, responsible response by a state's governor. Others have responded to citizens' concerns by doubling down.
The examples are numerous:
• In Colorado, C&C Coffee & Kitchen reopened for Mother's Day and the residents responded in big numbers. The owners said the crowd was nearly double that of a normal Mother's Day. They tweeted and tagged President Trump. In short order Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis criticized the restaurant and the health department ordered it closed for 30 days.
• Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, this week reopened his assembly facility in California and challenged government "orders" in the process, tweeting "Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." Earlier, other states, including Texas, indicated they would welcome Tesla if it wants to be rid of the crushing orders.
• In Idaho, the owners of Hardware Brewing Co. made the decision to reopen in defiance of Republican Gov. Brad Little's "Stay Healthy" order and it was a success that saw Idaho's Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and others show up for its reopening. The owners had restored an old building and were finding themselves in dire circumstances imposed by Little's orders. They could not stay financial viable by simply offering carry-out.
"You do not drive 35 miles or more for me to come out in a hazmat suit and hand [you] a burger. So, we were starving slowly," co-owner Christine Lohman told Laura Ingraham. Gov. Little responded harshly and the owners were threatened with loss of their liquor license.
• Michigan barber Karl Manke, 77, fearing he would not be able to stay financially solvent, went ahead and opened his barbershop in Owosso, Michigan, in defiance of Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's far-ranging shutdown orders. The opening was a rousing success. He was promptly served with a cease-and-desist order and a pair of misdemeanor tickets issued by law enforcement. However, a Michigan judge on Tuesday refused to sign an order shutting him down.
Like other business owners opening in the face of crushing stay-at-home orders, he has received significant support with some patrons driving hours to receive a haircut from Manke.
“I came into this last Monday alone, thinking I’m going to swing in the wind alone," Manke said. "I cannot believe the support that I’ve got. It’s overwhelming.”
What all of the above examples represent, from small business owners to responsible corporate CEOs, is a simple matter of not allowing themselves and their employees to suffer cataclysmic economic losses. The Michigan barber, for instance, was not eligible for unemployment. His only means of survival was to get back to work.
We were told the purpose of these frequently outrageous "orders" was to flatten the curve of the spread of the virus. While there is every indication that has occurred in many areas, the real result has been to flatten the economy with too many politicians becoming drunk on their own perceived power and unwilling to either reel in their power grabs or listen to other voices.
It should be noted too that these finely coiffed politicians all continue to draw their paychecks and feed their families without worry.
Americans, fortunately, are not fond of living their lives under the thumb of autocrats, and it is good to see that independent spirit has not been completely lost.
More good news is several law enforcement agencies have stepped up and said they do not intend to enforce such orders. And that is a key point too — these are "orders," not laws.
But don't too get comfy.
Maybe the scariest example of gubernatorial tyranny was achieved in Washington state Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee's Monday decree that restaurants that reopen with dining service must "create a daily log of all customers and maintain that daily log for 30 days, including telephone/email contact information, and time in," according to The Seattle Times. The purpose? According to The Seattle Times, it is to "aid in any contact tracing, should that become necessary."
Inslee's decree conjures up frightening images of repressive, intimidating tyrannical tactics.
It should also embolden Americans to continue to stand up against such clear overreach.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.