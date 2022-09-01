When I returned to Enid in February 2021 to take on the dual role of publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle, I came with a profound sense of responsibility to emphasize the newspaper as a valued and relevant commodity in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
I promised at the time to be as transparent as possible with readers and to also work with our staff, advertising partners and community members to promote the value of having a local newspaper in the community to cover local news.
We’ve made some exciting progress, and the community has responded positively. We’ve been able to provide more hyper-local coverage of businesses, organizations, people and athletics in our daily news pages. We’ve created unique and well-received new products. We’ve been clear about where Opinion articles belong and how they differ from news, and we’ve worked to provide the information readers expect.
But every now and then we fail to deliver on that mark, and such an occurrence happened last Friday when our sports pages did not include an advance story on Enid High School’s first football game of the season, a home-opener against Muskogee.
Mind you, last Wednesday’s newspaper included a 64-page glossy magazine covering 21 football teams in our local newspaper to set the tone for the 2022 high school season in our area. And, we had our traditional coverage of Thursday and Friday night football on our sports pages. We’ve expanded our coverage of other prep sports and athletes with articles and videos.
But because we neglected to write an advance story about EHS’ first game, we drew quite a bit of fire.
First, I appreciate readers who personally reach out, either through phone calls or emails, or even comments on our Facebook page. And, I have to admit, we blew it last Friday. The criticism was valid. I don’t have an excuse other than a lack of communication among our staff, the responsibility of which boils down to me.
While I am accountable for coverage decisions we make, I have to admit I’m still disappointed in the social media posts that denigrated our newspaper and our staff. We were called lazy. Incompetent. Not caring about civic pride. Not caring about our area’s athletes. None of these accusations are true, and we can back that up with a track record of stories and new projects we’ve implemented.
We understand criticism. That’s part of the job and often makes us better. But what I personally can’t abide by is people making incorrect and hurtful assumptions about our motives and personal attacks on our staff, and then the social media mob piling on.
Our only motive is to produce a newspaper that serves Enid and Northwest Oklahoma to the best of our ability. We organize community improvement efforts, such as the Food 4 Kids Christmas program ($11,000 raised each year) and Candy Cane Cash, that keeps $4 million to $5 million in retail dollars in our community. We value readers’ opinions and suggestions to make our newspaper better.
The newspaper industry is more challenged than it was 20 years ago when I first arrived as editor of the News & Eagle. The industry was different in 2002 than it was 20 years prior to that. And, every newspaper gets its share of name-calling. I got complaints 20 years ago about perceived shortcomings of our newspaper back then, and now today’s readers seem to think that was a golden era.
I will caution local readers to remember that Enid is fortunate to still have a local newspaper while many communities have lost theirs. 70 million people across the country have lost their community newspapers. Ours has been around 130 years, and we’ve been right alongside our residents and businesses that families and ancestors started in this community all those years ago. We are determined to be here another 100 years because a community our size MUST have its own daily newspaper covering local news and serving local businesses. No other media organization can provide the resources to serve the community that we can, both in print and 24/7 online.
As always, I’m happy to talk personally to any reader who has concerns, criticisms or suggestions about how we can be better. In fact, that’s one part of my job I enjoy the most — engaging with readers to answer their questions. You can reach me at callen@enidnews.com or by phone at (580) 548-8135.
