It is almost Valentine’s Day. Who do you love? Think about it.
Remember when we were kids in grade school and we got valentine cards from every kid in school (there were no more than 25 or so kids in all eight grades). We also gave to every kid in school. We gave to everyone or no one. We left no one out. That way there were no hurt feelings.
Most of the valentine cards didn’t really express any love or sentiment or feelings, certainly nothing “mushy.” They were about baseball (you made a hit with me) or some such verse that didn’t say anything really. But we loved to get those valentines.
We spent the biggest part of a day making boxes to receive our cards. We made them out of shoe boxes or about that size and covered them with construction paper and doilies and ribbons and hearts and bits and scraps of various things. We cut slits in the top large enough for the cards to go through. The boxes really turned out pretty.
When the day came we deposited our valentine cards in everyone’s boxes that were placed on their desks. Then in the afternoon we had cookies (always in the shape of hearts) or messy cupcakes and Koolaid (always red) and had a party and opened all valentine cards. We thought those parties were wonderful. They were, but they didn’t express much love ... just friendships.
I still like to get and give valentine cards. Every year that we were married, Jim gave me a special card. He carefully selected it to say just what he waned to express. I have kept them all. They are just something else my family will have to throw away when I am gone, I’m sure.
Every year I receive one from our daughter. She has never forgotten so now I almost expect it. Probably I will receive cards of love from sweet little grandchildren, nieces, nephews, special friends, siblings and others. They will all be appreciated and will express a special kind of feelings. Already I have a huge box of valentine chocolates from my special friend to enjoy from now until Valentine’s Day (the chocolates, not the friend. He is the forever kind.).
Isn’t our capacity to love amazing? When we had our first granddaughter, Jamie, I just adored her. I doted on her. My life changed forever. I loved her with all my heart. She was (and is) everything a granddaughter should be.
I thought life could not get any better. Then we learned we had another grandchild on the way. I worried that I would not be able to love another one like I did Jamie. When I saw our Shelby I realized my fears were needless. I loved her just as much as the first one, only in a different way. No matter how many children or grandchildren one has, they are all loved the most but for different things. One’s heart just makes room for more love.
I have told you that our family changed and grew when Jamie married a gentleman who had three children, ages 16, 11 and 6. Even though their marriage did not last, I told them they could do what they wanted but they could not take the youngest from me. Landry and I bonded so strong that neither one of us wanted to ever part. I could not love her more if she were my own flesh and blood. She has brought so much love into my life and I think she feels the same way.
We also have the capacity to love brothers, sisters, parents, niece, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, grandparents, and other family members. We love them all but not in the same way. We do have favorites but usually because we have more in common with a special one than the others. That does not mean we love anyone more, or less.
I am the middle child of seven children. Each of us was appreciated and adored and we all knew it. We were all treated the same, only different ... if that makes sense. Our parents and grandparents never compared us to another child. No matter what our talents were, or our grades were, or how efficient our work ethic was, we all knew we were loved just the way we were.
There are only four of our seven siblings living now so we have been aware of how much love there is to share. We never miss a moment to tell each other we love each other.
When we meet the person we are to marry, we love them more than our hearts can hold. But that does not take away the love we have for others in our family. All loves are distinct. I have never understood jealousy because all loves are different. Jealousy comes from within a person and is a type of insecurity, and has little to do with what the other person does or does not do. There is no place in my world for jealousy. There are so many people to love and so much love to give, and all of it is in a different way.
Somewhere along in my life I remember this little poem. I have no idea who wrote it.
“There is beauty in the forest when the trees are grown and fair.
“There is beauty in the meadow when wild flowers scent the air.
“There is beauty in the sunlight and the soft blue beams above.
“Oh, the world is full of beauty when the heart is full of love.”
As the Pillsbury Doughboy says, “Nothing says lovin’, like something from the oven.”
Red Velvet Cake
½ cup Crisco
1½ cups sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon soda
1 cup buttermilk
2 ounces red food coloring
2½ cups flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs
1 tablespoon vinegar
2 tablespoons cocoa
Mix all ingredients except soda and vinegar. Mix soda and vinegar together and stir into first mixture but do not beat. Pour into 9x12-inch baking dish or two nine inch cake pans. Bake 30 to 35 minutes in 350-degree oven. Cool and ice with any fluffy white frosting.
To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.
Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you all.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.