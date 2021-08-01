“U.S.A! “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!”
There is no better chant in the world than the one Americans employ when supporting our national athletic teams, as we are now during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
It is a perfect chant, rhythmic and strong, albeit mispronounced. The U and the S are fine, of course, signifying United and States, but the A should technically be pronounced “Ah,” as in America, not long A America.
But why quibble over small details?
Other nations’ names simply don’t lend themselves to such a battle cry.
For instance, by the time Brits chanted their nation’s official name, “The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” whatever athletic contest they were cheering about would be half over.
Then there’s the Independent and Sovereign Republic of Kiribati, the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, or the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
Nope, there is no contest. “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” wins hands down.
It’s a chant we can all get behind when it comes to cheering on our national athletes, even when we can’t begin to understand the sports in which they are competing.
In the early stages, these pandemic-delayed and inexorably altered Olympics are rapidly becoming the mental health games, since Simone Biles has gone from being the face of the games to the face of carrying the weight of the world on one’s shoulders.
I don’t pretend to understand what it takes to become a world class gymnast, much less one universally regarded as the best to ever live, but I do know something about fragile mental health. If you are not confident in your ability to throw your body in the air, flip over and over several times and still manage to land upright on your feet, then you are better off sitting out, which Biles has opted to do.
Some Americans may see Biles’ decision as a personal affront, depriving us of yet another chance to chant “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” as we veg on the couch and stuff our faces with nachos. But Biles owes us nothing. In fact, none of our Olympic athletes owe us a thing. It is we who owe them. It is they who are getting up in the wee hours to train in far-flung pools, tracks, fields, gyms and countless other venues, putting in thousands of hours honing their particular craft to a razor-sharp edge, then putting all that work and sacrifice on the line for mere seconds or minutes of competition, which could result in unimaginable triumph and glory, or crushing defeat.
“U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” Where were the chants when Biles and a number of other young female gymnasts were being sexually molested by Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the U.S. national gymnastics team. Nassar was eventually caught, tried and convicted, but far too late for the young women he abused. These young women trusted the adults charged with their care, as they put their lives on hold for the dream of hearing “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!”
The chant, which has reportedly been around since the 1970s but came to prominence in the wake of the U.S. Olympic hockey team’s “Miracle On Ice,” victory over the Russians in the 1980 Lake Placid games, can be a source of pride, or shame.
During the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, insurrection or tourist visit, depending on your political bent, members of the rioting mob or peaceful tour group were heard to chant “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” as they were smashing their way into the Capitol rotunda, assaulting police officers as they went. Of course they also were heard to chant “Hang Mike Pence,” which is no less catchy, but far from patriotic.
But let’s not dwell on that now. The actions of Jan. 6 will come to the forefront once Donald Trump reemerges onto the national political scene, pitching his alternate realty in which he and his loyal followers are patriots and everything bad that happened Jan. 6 was somehow the fault of the Democrats.
Let us instead focus on the athletes of team U.S.A., who are wearing our colors, carrying our flag (as a banner of patriotic pride, not a weapon), and are putting it all on the line for a few ounces of precious metal, not to mention the chance to hear the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and those beautiful initials, “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!” “U.S.A!”
