COLUMN: Trump stares down COVID, outrages critics

Well, President Trump's latest accomplishment has finally driven his critics over the cliff. He didn't die.
First, some questioned whether he really did test positive for the coronavirus, believing it had to be a lie, something to garner sympathy, an election ploy. Then far too many reacted with glee when they realized it was indeed true. The hate level went off the charts, and we won't even get into Twitter.
But then he really ticked them off.
After a brief stint at Walter Reed Medical Center that included a very safe ride-by from Trump to acknowledge the hundreds of well-wishers who gathered outside Reed to show their love and support of the president, he emerged more determined and, if possible, more battle-hardened and more defiant.
What the critics don't get is that it is just that attitude that endears him to many. Tired of years of mealy-mouthed apologists and go-along to get-along predecessors, Trump is a fighter. He is the bull in a china shop America needed.
He has swatted away the most insidious and dishonest attempts to drive him out of office and now swatted away COVID-19 with typical Trump swagger.
After leaving the hospital he addressed America. After thanking the medical staff, he issued words of encouragement, regarding the coronavirus because that's what leaders do.
"Don't let it dominate you," Trump said. "Don't be afraid of it. You're going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're going to beat it."
Incredibly, people (well, mostly lefty journos) were outraged. Outraged that he offered a voice of hope over the doom and gloom that has become pervasive and has ground what was once a massively thriving American economy to a halt. Outraged he would offer encouragement.
Imagine for a moment that instead of coronavirus he was talking about cancer. Isn't that exactly the message you would want to hear if you were fighting that dreadful disease? Isn't that what we tell cancer sufferers?
But it went against the national left-wing media's carefully developed narrative. There, before their very anger-filled eyes, was the most powerful leader in the world telling people to not live in fear of a malady he himself had faced, appearing to be on his way to complete recovery.
It was more than they could handle.
One CNN host, John Berman, implored "please don't put that on the screen," as video began to play of Trump removing his mask (outdoors, on the balcony by himself) before speaking to the American people. "Please take it (the video) off because that is going to kill people."
But, as usual, it got even more unhinged.
MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell introduced the video of Trump by warning "it is a video of a very sick man with very sick ideas. I am going to show you another deeply perverse statement that Donald Trump made tonight on that video and I will let him say it in his own words and his own voice. You will hear that but with the appropriate warning. ... Viewers should know that what you are about to hear is utterly insane and dangerous."
Who is sounding insane? Telling people not to be afraid is not "utterly insane." Telling people we have the best medical care available is not "utterly insane."
CNN's chief political analyst Gloria Borger told Wolf Blitzer that Trump's comments are "insulting to every American who wears a mask, who has been laid-off as a result of COVID." Amazingly stated without any apparent awareness that it is the fear that is causing the loss of American jobs. Fear that is being promulgated by the very likes of Borger and CNN.
For them, it's simple. Don't dare begin to feel upbeat and positive, you must remain downcast, depressed and beaten otherwise how will they ever get rid of Trump.
Their anger even turned toward Walter Reed Medical Center itself, presumably because Trump recovered so quickly.
New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd tweeted: "When Trump walked through the doors, Walter Reed had a stellar reputation. As he walks out 72 hours later, its reputation is in tatters. There's nothing Trump can't ruin."
Well, we know Trump has ruined the psyches of many members of the national media. So yeah, there's that.
But, Ms. Dowd, isn't that what hospitals are supposed to do? Get people better? Or does that also not fit into the nonstop drumbeat of fear and loathing?
The upshot of all these shrill responses is Trump continues to expose such unhinged thinking. Meanwhile, he is living his best life, for which most of America is thankful.
