"Gentlemen, the officer who doesn't know his communications and supply as well as his tactics is totally useless.” ~ Gen. George S. Patton
Supplying an army is not glamorous. Big tanks, self-propelled rocket launchers, big, white rockets and strutting infantrymen make for grand parades.
But without supplies — logistics — any army is somewhat of a paper tiger.
Up to the recent past, we didn’t learn about logistics and supplying troops with what they needed on a battlefield — or even in peacetime — until years later, when historians dissected what went right and wrong for the winning and the losing side.
We are witnessing this in real time today, as the old Russian bear has somewhat floundered in the first now 56 days of their invasion and rape of Ukraine.
Seeing photos of tanks and trucks — undamaged by war and sitting abandoned, to be towed away by the tractors of Ukrainian farmers — is a testament to Gen. Patron’s words.
Look back over history, it’s replete with stories of the winning or losing side and each’s struggle with supplies — with logistics.
Through my ongoing genealogical research over the years, my five-great-grandfather was a commissary officer for Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War — finding and providing food and equipment for the Army.
It’s kinda what got me interested in studying what the vast majority of Americans will little note nor long remember — to borrow an Abe Lincoln quote from the Gettysburg Address — that food, toilet paper, water and ammunition, spare parts and lots and lots of trucks and mechanics, cooks and paymasters are what makes a battle or a war a success or a failure.
I can’t count the number of times I studied some Civil War battle that one side — usually the Confederate side — didn’t run out of ammunition, or food, or uniforms and shoes, or have access to water, and it helped determine an outcome.
Valor, guts and tactics can only go so far.
During the Civil War, I used to just look at the generals and the fighting spirit of the men determining the outcome of great battles — and the North’s massive logistical advantage.
Like I said before, logistics is just not glamorous.
At the start of the war, manufacturing was still in a relatively early stage — the North was industrial, the South agrarian.
I’ll never forget reading about Union soldiers being issued shoes that turned out to be made of heavy cardboard, which of course disintegrated on their feet at the first rainstorm. Obviously, there was graft amongst early procurement officers for the army, and even greater graft with the company that provided the so-called shoes.
Threadbare and sometimes barefoot Confederate troops seemed to be able to somehow fight on through their failure of logistics for nearly four years of that war.
But, a lack of supply seemed always with them as they marched into battle, and troops became very adept at robbing the dead of their uniforms, shoes, rifles and food following a battle.
Not the way to run a successful war.
Hungry soldiers became less effective on a battlefield.
Cold and threadbare soldiers may persevere, but eventually just wear out.
The North had more of everything, including wagons and trains, to supply their troops.
During the American Revolutionary War, Gen. George Washington was plagued by the same things.
A lack of food, enough uniforms, enough muskets, enough black powder all plagued the Continental Army.
But, sometimes great sacrifice and privation for want of supplies can be a unifying force.
At the now-famous winter encampment at Valley Forge, during the severe winter conditions of 1777 into 1778, the Continental Army faced its greatest trial.
The 11,000 men — which seems quite small for an army by today’s standards or the millions who fought during the Second World War — who were stationed at Valley Forge suffered greatly, with hundreds dying of disease and near-starvation.
However, the suffering troops somehow held together by their loyalty to the Patriot cause, and Gen. Washington, who camped with his men through those trying months.
We are seeing thus far in Ukraine the galvanizing of a people against an attacking enemy, whereby their fighting spirit far exceeds that of their Russian attackers.
We read of units of Russian soldiers and just plain individuals, surrendering to Ukrainian forces because they had been so poorly supplied, they were cold, hungry and of such low morale that they raised their hands to their foe.
A telling sign of a lack of adequate logistics is the apparent fact Ukraine, despite a concerted bombardment of towns and people in that nation, now has more tanks than when they started the war — captured from being abandoned by Russian troops after they ran out of fuel.
Historians for years to come will have a field day writing about logistics in this war.
