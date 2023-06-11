My bride and I were in the drive-through lane at a local fast-food restaurant recently when it happened.
The young girl working at the window where they take your money and hand out your food came on to me.
She called me “Hun” and “Sweetie,” and even “Sweetheart” and “Honey.”
I was stunned. I mean, I’m old enough to be her older brother, for crying out loud.
As I basked in the glow of her adolescent ardor, I heard a strange noise coming from elsewhere in the car. I thought perhaps the air conditioner was malfunctioning, the engine was running rough or somehow we had picked up a stray wolverine along the way.
But no, it was my bride, and she was growling.
Isn’t that cute, I thought. She’s jealous.
It wasn’t until we had left my teenage admirer behind that I learned my bride wasn’t jealous, she was furious.
My bride, you see, doesn’t appreciate being patronized.
I tried to convince her the young lady was merely taken by my suave presence. She wasn’t buying it. It didn’t help much that not long thereafter she witnessed me drooling on my shirt while trying to get my mouth around a large frozen yogurt cone at a local ice cream establishment.
And the young woman’s terms of endearment came days after the miller moth invasion that struck this area last month. It was the middle of the night when one tried to take up residence in my ear, rousing me from a sound sleep. I jumped up and grabbed the nearest weapon I could find, a magazine lying on our bed’s bookcase headboard.
For minutes I chased the thing around the room as my sleepy bride laughed at my feeble attempts to bat it out of the air, looking for all the world like I was playing very bad tennis against an invisible opponent.
Suddenly I felt it land on my head, so I did the only thing a rational, reasonable person would do: I whacked myself in the noggin repeatedly until the invading bug fell to the floor and I administered the coup de gras, as it were, with my bride laughing hysterically all the while.
So, OK, I suppose the young fast food employee was not smitten by my looks and charm, but she was merely patronizing an old, let’s make that older, man.
It happens to my bride far more often than me. Store clerks will call her “Sweetie” and “Hun,” and I can see her jaw clench.
It’s an example of a phenomenon called “elderspeak” in which young people speak to the more mature as if they were children.
Those of us of a certain age are not children. Gray hair and wrinkles do not correspond with diminished mental capacity. I may not know my TikTok from my Instagram, but I have been around the block, and the sun, far more than my much younger counterparts.
When a waiter or store clerk says something like “Can I help you, Sweetie,” I am tempted to say “Sure, Darling,” but I don’t, for fear of being accused of child stalking, not to mention the chance of getting a sharp elbow in the ribs from my bride.
Granted, being called “Honey” or “Dear” is preferable to being referred to as “old fellow” or “codger,” not to mention any number of expletives that have been directed my way over the years, but those kind of very personal terms are demeaning and belittling to those of us who will never see 40 again.
Indeed, such language is a form of ageism, which the American Psychological Association calls one of society’s last acceptable prejudices.
The APA also says older people tend to be more agreeable and better able to control their emotions, meaning they are less likely to haul off and slap a young whippersnapper who calls them “Sweetie,” for instance, though admittedly they may growl a bit.
In America’s youth-obsessed society I suppose it is inevitable that older people would be treated as somehow no longer deserving of dignity and respect. Some aspects of aging are no fun, to be sure. Some days I hurt in places that I didn’t even used to have places.
Rest-assured I am not your sweetie, honey, darling or anything else. I am a person with more miles on my odometer than you, that’s all. For young people who work in restaurants or retail stores: Would you refer to a customer your own age as “Hun?” I thought not.
I have a bit of advice for the tragically young who work in fast food joints or retail settings. When confronted with an older customer, how about calling them “Ma’am” or “Sir” instead of “Sweetheart” or “Honey?” Who knows, you might get a bigger tip.
Oh, and get off my lawn.
