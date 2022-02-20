Travel in the age of COVID-19 is, to say the least, interesting.
My bride and I recently spent two-plus weeks on a jaunt to south Florida and the warm and sunny Caribbean.
I know, I hate me too.
At any rate, it was our first extended trip in almost exactly two years and the tourism landscape had certainly changed.
We had to have a negative COVID-19 test before we could board the cruise ship. So we Zoomed with a testing monitor, stuck the little thingies up our noses, swished them in the liquid, dripped them on the testing devices and waited. Negative, which was the most positive news we’d had in awhile.
While staying in Oklahoma City before we left we ran across a largely unreported story. The hotel in which we spent two nights was also occupied by a large number of refugees from Afghanistan. There were a number of Afghan children, who spent their days playing out in the hotel’s parking lot, although one industrious young boy of around 12 took it upon himself to sweep the hotel’s lobby with a broom while sporting a traditional outfit that made him look like something out of Disney’s “Aladdin.”
What must it be like to be spirited from your troubled homeland and dropped into the middle of Oklahoma? It is an adjustment unfathomable to those of us who have never experienced anything similar.
I pray their new life in this country is fulfilling, happy and productive. I can’t help but think these people, who were displaced from their homes by the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the subsequent overthrow of the Afghan government by the despotic Taliban, are little different from those seeking refuge in this country by sneaking over our southern border. Neither situation is ideal, to be sure, but perhaps a little compassion is in order all around.
As for the trip itself, it was a masked ball, literally. Masks were required in the airport, on planes, in the hotels and on the cruise ship. We even had black masks for the formal dress nights (my bride’s even featured sparkles).
We went on the trip despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying in late December that everyone should avoid cruise travel like the plague (my word, not theirs).
Which was perhaps why our ship, with a capacity of nearly 2,700 passengers, was carrying only 900 during our cruise. It wasn’t exactly empty, but there were hardly any lines for anything.
Then there were the cruise ships anchored off some of the Caribbean islands, sitting idle. To keep the skeleton crew of one busy when they weren’t working they were reportedly being taught English and shown movies.
The islands themselves also required masks, while some also mandated temperature checks. And every place we went, they were right there with hand sanitizer. I think we and our fellow passengers had the cleanest hands around. You couldn’t enter a business or get on or off a tour bus, or the ship, for that matter, without being squirted with hand sanitizer.
The people of the Caribbean are concerned about the pandemic overwhelming their small nations, which is a real worry given their relatively low vaccination rates. On Barbados, for instance, 51.6 percent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated, while the rate is only 32.9% on Grenada. Why are the rates so low? Perhaps it is because they don’t have easy access to the shots, as we do, or it could be vaccine hesitancy.
And how does our home state compare in terms of vaccination rates? We are currently at 55.7% of the population fully vaccinated, while on the Dutch side of the island of Sint Maarten (the other side is French), the rate is 59.1%.
And of course masks are few and far between in our public spaces these days, a situation not likely to change anytime soon.
But it was nice to get away for awhile and forget about the pandemic, which of course we couldn’t, since it is still with us and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future.
I can’t help but think that if the coronavirus caused rapid weight gain, resulted in deep facial wrinkles and a bad case of acne, many people would be more willing to get the shots and wear masks.
