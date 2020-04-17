COLUMN: Touch the wounds of Christ, believe, and serve

This Sunday, many of us will read the “Doubting Thomas” passage from John’s Gospel, 20:19-31.
Thomas tells the other disciples “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.” Jesus appears again, Thomas gets to touch the blessed wounds of Christ, and then exclaims “My Lord and my God!”
There is more to this passage than simply avoiding the temptation to be a “Doubting Thomas.”
So, what can we learn from Thomas? To answer that we need to look back to the episode in John’s 11th chapter, when Jesus decides to set out to Judea to raise from the dead his friend, Lazarus.
But, there’s a problem. Just a few chapters earlier in John, the Jewish authorities in Judea tried to stone Jesus for blasphemy. They wanted to kill him. And now he wants to go back there?
Most of the disciples respond with a reasonable question: “Rabbi, the Jews were just trying to stone you, and you want to go back there?” But, Thomas responds very differently: “Then Thomas said to the rest of the disciples, ‘Let us also go, that we may die with him.’”
Thomas loves Jesus so completely, he is not only willing to risk death with Jesus — he almost seems to relish the possibility of dying at Jesus’ side. This is not the weakness often depicted when we read of “Doubting Thomas.” This is a man of tremendous faith and courage.
So, why do we characterize Thomas by his “doubting?” I think we need to be fair to Thomas. We need to remember, he’s not asking anything all of the other disciples haven’t already asked. From the Gospel, we know all the other disciples already have had their turn at seeing Jesus’ wounds. They got to see it all a week earlier. All Thomas is asking, is to see what they each have already seen.
I think we each need these epiphany moments — the times when we set doubt aside, and recognize the true and real presence of Christ in our midst. And that, really, is what Thomas is asking for in this passage. Thomas teaches us even the strongest among us will have times of doubt, but we can overcome that doubt when we open our hearts to Christ’s presence. So, what if we could touch Jesus’ wounds, as Thomas did?
To touch those wounds, St. Paul tells us we need look no further than within ourselves, and within our neighbor: “I am crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but it is Christ who lives in me.” (Galatians 2:20) Christ is in our neighbor. And we touch the wounds of Christ in the suffering of our neighbor — for where our neighbor suffers, in poverty, hunger, oppression, sexual exploitation or genocide, there are the wounds of Christ.
If we want to experience the real presence of Christ, if we want to touch his holy wounds, we need only place our hands and our hearts into the suffering of our neighbors.
And when we get our hands into their suffering, and begin to live with and love them with the courage of Thomas, we begin to see and feel Christ. We find what we need to joyfully proclaim with Thomas: “My Lord and my God!”
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at emmauspath.church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.