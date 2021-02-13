Woke up Thursday morning 30 minutes later than my normal internal clock wake-up of 7:15 a.m. with a noticeably sore upper-left arm.
Now, that isn’t all that big a deal for me, since I seem to do a lot of things that give me sore upper arms.
This past week, I was grabbing a screwdriver to repair an old wooden wall shelf, giving it a major strengthening overhaul with screws and “L” brackets, and I was too lazy to find my cordless drill.
My bad.
But Thursday morning wasn’t about that. I had a sore arm after getting my first COVID-19 vaccination at the community vaccination clinic set up in the northeast part of Oakwood Mall.
I really didn’t know what to expect after I got a call from the Garfield County Health Department to tell me I could come in and get my vaccination a day early, but I made a beeline to the mall after the call.
I have to say all the cars and pickups already there kind of set me back, as did the line of people when I made my way out of the bitter Oklahoma cold inside, but it was quick and very well coordinated.
My newsboy flat cap is off to everyone involved.
They are doing a wonderful job.
I had worried in the back of my mind for a while trying to get an appointment to get my first coronavirus vaccination, simply because there is a limited supply of vaccines and a bunch of people wanting to do the same thing as me — get shot against this awful disease.
Now I don’t like to call people senior citizens, and particularly brand myself into that category, because I like to think of myself simply as well-seasoned — not senior.
But it’s not the easiest to get an appointment for a COVID-19 inoculation on the state’s computer portal.
But, it’s not hard either. It does require a bit of computer savvy — which I have gained over the many years since my days as editor of the old weekly Waukomis Hornet, and have honed while at the News & Eagle, on an hourly and daily basis.
So, getting time and place to receive my first shot was a bit unsettling.
Signed up on the state’s portal, and checked it daily — sometimes half a dozen times a day — and got lucky and got an appointment.
Once I got an appointment, I was pleased that it was darned easy to finally get that shot.
The fear of the unknown is in all of us, and this pandemic is extraordinarily new to each of us — unless you are “really” seasoned and were alive during the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918 and 1919.
Now, as I’ve written on any number of occasions over the years of this column, the United States has weathered disease outbreaks before.
For me, the polio outbreak of my childhood comes foremost to mind, since I always dreaded lining up what seemed every few months in grade school to get shot for this or that.
Didn’t like needles, and still can’t say I enjoy getting inoculated, but Wednesday’s COVID-19 shot didn’t even register on any pain scale.
I didn’t feel it, and my inoculator joked that he didn’t feel it either.
That was a good one.
Maybe it’s just that needles are sharper and rounder and smaller than when I stared down the barrel of one of those big square-needled inoculations of my grade school days.
No, really, they were square.
OK, not really, just seemed like it to my mind and the rest of my Waukomis classmates as we lined up to go to certain death.
Funny how things today seem much more mundane than they did when we were 7 years old.
Of course, when I was 7, my arm and my wrist didn’t hurt from using a screwdriver, so I guess it’s a trade-off.
There was the polio vaccine, the old DPT — diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus shot they gave us kids — and maybe measles, but I don’t really remember if that was available back then.
I do think we were inoculated against being rowdy.
I caught measles, I caught chicken pox, and my little sister caught them both at the same time.
It was miserable for a week, and beyond itchy, and I had to eat a lot of chicken noodle soup and poached eggs with toast.
That was my mom’s remedy for getting over everything, along with watching that vast array of TV shows on channels 4, 5, 9 and 13.
Yep, that was it when I was a little kid.
This piece doesn’t have much to do with history, but today is tomorrow’s history.
In 100 years it will be called the COVID-19 pandemic.
And somehow … most of us all lived through it.
And a sore arm is a darned good trade-off.
Christy is news editor in charge of the layout desk and a columnist for the Enid News & Eagle. His column blog is at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
