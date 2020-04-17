COLUMN: To remake society, seek the wisdom of "Funny Face"

A lot of folks have had time to catch up on movie-watching lately. I admit, I have glanced in horrified wonder at a few segments of “Tiger King.”
Enjoy it if you must. But, for more substantial social commentary, I recommend the 1957 movie “Funny Face.”
It may seem odd to conflate the whimsical dancing and singing of Hepburn and Fred Astaire with some of the worst aspects of our society. Migrant children in cages. Refugees dying in camps. Families going hungry. Children dying in a hundred places where our wealth is funding wars. The systemic poverty, inequality and hopelessness that drives the scourges of crime, drug abuse and abortion in America. Think of topics along those lines. What have these to do with Hepburn and Astair dancing their way through Paris?
The answer lies in the fictional philosophy of “empathicalism,” which Hepburn’s character, Jo, pursues with a passion.
Jo explains to Astaire’s character, Dick Avery, the philosophy is based on empathy, which he, in turn, relates to sympathy.
“Oh, it goes beyond sympathy,” Jo responds. “Sympathy is to understand what someone feels; empathy is to project your imagination so that you actually feel what the other person is feeling: you put yourself in the other person’s place.”
This is an important distinction. Seeing the horrors of migrant camps, starving children and systemic poverty, it is easy to feel sympathy. We can feel bad for those suffering, while maintaining a comfortable separation. We can even pray for them, without really taking on their trauma, suffering and fear. But, if we truly empathize with them, then we spiritually and emotionally enter the overcrowded cells in migrant detention centers. We smell the stench of sickness, feces and unwashed bodies in refugee camps. We feel the hopelessness, fear and anger of a working parent who cannot afford to feed, clothe and provide medical care for their child.
Sympathy is passive. Empathy fundamentally calls us to action against oppression, poverty and hunger, because we have placed ourselves in the place of the oppressed, the poor and the hungry.
Dick, beginning to understand Jo’s passion for empathicalism, relates it to the “Golden Rule,” from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount. To treat others the way you would want to be treated means to put yourself in their place — to live your life by an ethos of empathy.
For Christians, that is Gospel love. But, look into any other major world religion and you will find a version of the Golden Rule. Many atheists and agnostics live their lives based on the precepts of the Golden Rule — some far better than many self-professed people of faith. But, whatever faith or philosophy you wrap it in, all these notions of the Golden Rule are reflected in Jo’s empathicalism.
That makes for a good movie. But, it makes for a much better life and society. And Hepburn lived that life. While best known for her films and fashion, Hepburn was a lifelong advocate for the downtrodden and suffering, especially children, culminating in her service as a UNICEF ambassador from 1988 to 1992.
Hepburn’s passion for serving the suffering was born of her own experience as a child in Nazi-occupied Holland. Food shortages led to her suffering acute anemia, respiratory problems and edema. But, it wasn’t her own suffering that most impacted Hepburn. Rather, it was the suffering she saw inflicted on others.
She later recalled seeing Dutch Jews loaded on trains bound for the concentration camps. “I remember, very sharply, one little boy standing with his parents on the platform, very pale, very blond, wearing a coat that was much too big for him, and he stepped on the train,” Hepburn wrote. “I was a child observing a child.”
Hepburn was a child of God, seeing, and empathizing with, a child of God. But, it seems our society still doesn’t see those children — wherever and however they are suffering. It is easy to blame this on our politicians. But, we must remember, we choose our politicians. As Hepburn pointed out shortly before her death, after seeing the suffering of starving children in Somalia, politics and politicians are not the root cause or cure for suffering.
“Taking care of children has nothing to do with politics,” she said. “I think perhaps with time, instead of there being a politicization of humanitarian aid, there will be a humanization of politics.”
I fear Hepburn would be greatly saddened to see how far we have regressed from her day to now — how far we have gone in the opposite direction from a “humanization of politics.”
But, 2020 is giving us many ways to reshape our society, and humanize our politics. The election is coming, yes. But, if we don’t make fundamental changes in ourselves, our elections will simply continue to reflect a society sorely lacking in empathy and human decency.
For things to truly change, for the root causes of hunger, inequality and injustice to change, we need a welling up from within of empathicalism. We need empathy to overpower greed. We need selfless love to conquer hatred and fear. We must demand all aspects of our policies and politics flow from that empathy, and make real the empathicalism of “Funny Face.”
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.