Column: Time for ham, beans and cornbread

Sunday is Father’s Day, and I made the mistake of thinking about writing a column when I laid my head on the pillow after work late Wednesday night.
I always wake up thinking about my weekly column early Thursday, so getting to sleep in 30 seconds as is my routine went flying out a window.
My daddy died on June 10 some 18 years and a few days ago.
Seems strange now that I call him daddy, which I did probably until I was in my late teens, and then it was dad. Sadly, the old print shop my family ran for 52 years and the 102-year-old weekly Waukomis Hornet died with him. It still stirs up good, enduring memories of a time now well gone by.
Not many Americans — particularly these days — get to say they worked with their dad.
I did, with a few short breaks while I was attending OU and six months when I worked in Sherman, Texas. I worked with my dad for more than 37 years. I did everything in our old print shop, as did my dad. Well, he did everything except work on our two office computers.
My most enduring memory of converting over from hot type and letterpress printing to computers and cold type was him coming up to me, as I was setting up our first attempt at Apple’s innovative desktop publishing system, and asking — with a smile on his face and with more than a little humor — “where do you oil it?”
OK, my dad was a funny guy and much preferred to laugh as to get mad or say something untoward.
I remember my mom always saying that when my daddy got home, he was going to wail me with a belt for something I had done. I don’t ever remember doing anything that bad to warrant getting that belt whipping. But my mom used to say it just the same.
And, I don’t ever remember my dad giving me a whipping. That just wasn’t his way.
You see, he came out of the Great Depression and Dust Bowl, born in 1926 and starting first grade at the Southwestern Oklahoma metropolis of Gotebo in the very heart of that economic calamity that wrecked this nation’s economy.
He was born down the road in Granite, that bustling village of about 2,000 people that rests right up against that singular granite mountain on the flat plains in Greer County. If you’ve never been there, it is a sight for most flatlanders to behold.
Anyway, my dad would always lament and talk about how bad things were back during the Depression.
In fact, from first grade through his senior graduating year of 1944 from Elk City High School, he changed schools 17 times in 12 years. That had a lifelong effect on him that lasted until he took his final breath.
He joined the Navy right out of high school, as this nation was roiled in a world war with the Axis Powers of Germany, Italy and Japan. He trained at places like Whidbey Island, Wash.; the Naval Air Station at Norman in land-locked Oklahoma; at Corpus Christi in Texas; at Naval Air Station Memphis, in Millington, Tenn.; and at the Navy’s Florida training facilities in Pensacola and Jacksonville.
My dad talked about his Navy years glowingly and quite often. They made a huge impression on him. He talked of those years to my sister and to me literally thousands of times. Until the day he died, he called the bathroom “the head.” And, his favorite meal — as I’ve passed on many a time in this column — was ham and beans with cornbread.
I remember — now fondly but not at the time — of him getting mad at me one time for not inviting my mom and him over to eat that very meal.
You see, I bought a house just two doors from the place I grew up where my parents lived in Waukomis, so he could smell those beans cooking. I never made that mistake again, and we enjoyed many, many ham-and-beans-and-cornbread meals together over the years.
The story I’ll always remember he told me was the day during the Second World War that he got so drunk. Now that’s not a great story for a kid to hear, but bear with me.
It was VJ Day — victory over Japan — and he and his shipmates got drunk. As he and his mates stood in line to board the seaplane tender USS Absecon, he puked on the Marine guard’s shoes. He said it being VJ Day was the only thing that saved him from the brig.
My dad was one of a kind. Looking back, I can’t think of a better role model to have.
And, I think it’s time for ham, beans and cornbread.
And my daddy will be there with me.
