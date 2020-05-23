Column: Those old, worn-smooth bricks

“Some memories are realities and are better than anything that can ever happen to one again.” — Willa Cather
I had a dream earlier this week while taking a nap before my daily pilgrimage to the News & Eagle newsroom. In it, I was walking slowly back up the brick steps to the old weekly Waukomis newspaper my family ran for a half century, and where I worked for decades.
It was a vivid snapshot from among many moments in time from my distant past.
I could clearly see those red bricks, worn smooth by thousands of feet that trusted the kiln-dried clay rectangles to get them up and down to where they were going. The bricks in my dream were smooth, or read Coffeyville. Those moments — those memories — had been lost to me, but came back in this dream and weren’t really lost at all.
That is memory of a singularly mundane item that can pass in and out of our daily lives without us consciously thinking about it — even for a second. Yet, these snippets of life are always there, somewhere in our memories.
Memory is a beautiful thing. It reminds us of where we’ve been. Oscar Wilde said that memories are the diary we all carry about with us.
I like that thought. I like it a lot.
Memories to me are like playing on an old, creaky swing set from when we were kids. Or, when we return to a long-closed school-house classroom, and see worn blackboards and a desk we once sat in. It’s the worn, faded curtains of an old gymnasium stage we had passed by hundreds of times without even thinking about it.
It’s things like this in memory that remind us of where we have been. It is part of us … and we didn’t even know it.
Sometimes, it takes a lifetime to realize how important little things are — or were — to each and every one of us.
I’ve always wondered why we have memories. It’s almost beyond comprehension sometimes to think about. Kind of overpowering, like attempting to explain God or why our bodies work the way they do.
Or, how memory works in our brain. It’s not a concept we can really wrap our minds around and figure out — it’s just there. Why does a certain object from our past suddenly dart from our subconscious into our modern, conscious thought? That one has me baffled as well.
Is it because we don’t actually want to be here today, to be modern, think modern thoughts, act in a modern way? It’s a question I always subtly ask of people I know, and people who read this column I don’t know. Do we all — down deep — want to go back to when we were 10 years old and have our minds reborn?
For years, I’ve most enjoyed sitting in a backyard in spring, summer and early fall, relishing the way I feel when there is a bit of a mild breeze, smelling the aroma of burnt hickory wafting from an unseen neighbor’s grill, with birds chirping and a dog barking in the distance.
We all — each and every one of us — have lost something during this pandemic year of 2020.
I think even though technology has become a good thing, an integral part of our daily lives, it has at the same time robbed from us our imagination. When I was a kid, I could walk out the door on a summer’s day and imagine I was anything I wanted to be that day. I was always a soldier while I was growing up, fighting in the Civil War or in World War II. That’s what kids used to do when growing up in small-town America in the decade after the Second World War. There were no distracting smartphones or computer game consoles to consume our daily lives.
That kid in me is still there, even if I most-times don’t realize it.
I remember family trips, family outings, being with cousins and aunts and uncles and grandparents. When I am gone, I will be — hopefully — a nice memory for someone else to smile about in their minds.
Those old, worn-smooth bricks that saw tens of thousands of individual shoes and boots use them, who were there when I was a little kid sitting on them out front of our print shop, watching ants and bugs scurry about, are gone now — covered and replaced by smooth concrete.
But, as with my other memories, they are still there. A very small thing — a very inconsequential thing — still a wonderful memory.
They say you can never go back in time.
Well, they are wrong. All I have to do is lie back, close my eyes, clear my mind and I’m there.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
