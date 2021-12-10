“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flame scorch you.” — Isaiah 43:2
“This too shall pass.” Those words uttered by my mother years ago are the wisest words she ever spoke to me.
Every time I’d go to her and pour out my heart with all the troubles and tribulations I was facing, she patiently listened, gave me a hug, and then told me it would be OK and this too shall pass.
The hurt, the pain, the betrayal, the regret, the anger … it wouldn’t last forever, she’d say, and then gently would point me back in the direction of the Lord. Citing Bible stories was second nature to her —my mother lived and breathed for the Lord.
“This too shall pass,” I had to remind myself this week.
2021 has been a rough row to hoe, wouldn’t you agree?
Between the pandemic and politics, everyone seems to be at each other’s throats. Sometimes I wonder if we’re on the brink of civil war … or maybe we’re gearing up for revival?
Whatever the case may be, foundations are being shaken and core beliefs are being questioned.
Personally I feel like I’m having to fight for my life and my liberties both privately and professionally. It’s plenty enough to cause some anxiety.
Did you know the author of anxiety is the devil? Having anxiety is allowing the spirit of fear to enter in.
It’s easy to fear that the sun will never come out or that we will always be trapped, stuck, or locked into the pit we are in. The devil wants us to feel that way.
But the Lord counters we are not to give into the chaos. The Lord is our Solid Rock, our Shield, unwavering and protective (Psalm 18:2). He will keep us upright with our feet firmly on solid ground.
1 Peter 5:7 says we are to cast our anxiety on Him and let Him carry our burdens.
Philippians 4:6 says we are to not be anxious about anything, and instead go to God with everything.
2 Timothy 1:7 says God has not given us a spirit of fear but rather one of power, love, and sound mind.
Our struggles on this earth will not last forever; hence my mother’s words, “This too shall pass.”
The great thing to note here is the Lord will remain by our side as we go through stuff. We will never be where God is not. In fact, He promised in Hebrews 13:5, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.”
Did you know one of God’s favorite words is “through?”
