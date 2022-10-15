By David Christy
Enid News & Eagle
”My task, which I am trying to achieve is, by the power of the written word, to make you hear, to make you feel — it is, before all, to make you see.” ~ Joseph Conrad
I know this is a bit OCD, but here goes another of my word columns.
Entomology is the study of insects, but etymology is the study of words. The words sound similar and both end in ology, which means “the study of.” But here’s the key — don’t mix them up unless you like completely confusing people. Remember, entomology is the study of insects, like ants.
You know, those things that seem to always be crawling around the kitchen sink.
Don’t know why, but I picked up the word hooligan from a recent TV show and it hit me as a quite interesting word.
For all the world, it instantly struck me as an Irish surname, and not the traditional definition: a violent young troublemaker, typically from a street gang.
Indeed, the definition is from an Irish word.
I may or may not have been called “a little hooligan” by my mom in those years before attaining the grand old school age of 6, but I’ll let you be the judges — there may be a kernel of truth there.
In fact, it is widely believed the word hooligan actually came from an Irish surname, either Houlihan or O’Hooligan.
And no, not from Hot Lips Houlihan from the “Mash” TV comedy series either.
I found that the word hooligan first appeared in a London police court report in 1894, for the name of a gang in the Lambeth area of that English city, noted as the Hooligan Boys.
After the gang murdered someone, the term Hooligan became popular in the London press.
It’s a quite interesting way to inject a word into the English language, kind of like we invent new words, terms, names and sentences here on this side of the great, cold Atlantic pond.
I found that the addition to our language of the word gobbledygook was invented by an American politician in 1944, when Maury Maverick — a great name — first used it in a speech to describe a text riddled with official jargon and in an extremely complex sentence structure.
The word scrumptious is one of those out-of-left-field words that’s tethered to the English language.
Say that five times fast and you’ll see what I mean about the word, which means a delicious food dish.
How about a term I just used — out of left field.
It is a singularly American slang meaning unexpected, odd or strange.
The phrase comes from baseball, referring to a play in which the ball is thrown from the area covered by the left fielder to either home plate or first base, surprising the runner.
This next word is really off the top: quire.
In English it means 24 or 25 sheets of paper, without having to say “I would like 24 or 25 sheets of paper, please.”
I have a feeling that unusual word never quite made it in the U.S.
So, if I inquire, why does it mean I’m asking about something, or investigating — and not asking for something like 29 sheets of paper?
I’m sometimes confused by language.
Found the medical term Kakorrhaphiophobia, which is the fear of failure.
Well, not only can’t I pronounce it, it took me five minutes to try and type it out before finally just doing a copy and paste.
Yes, I love computer word processors.
And then there’s the Latin/Middle English word tittynope.
Ever heard of it? Me either.
It’s the scattering of crumbs left on one side of your plate during a meal, a few grains of rice sitting at the bottom of a bowl or a few drops of liquid remaining in a glass.
Who knew?
Only, I usually have that scattering of crumbs all over the floor, and those leftover grains of rice stuck to my mustache.
That’s just a regular nope.
That brings me to the word nudiustertian.
This odd word from our vast language pool refers to two days ago — the day before yesterday.
Now, the word apparently has fallen into disuse — well, I’ve never used it — and while called melodious, as opposed to the day before yesterday, I’m gonna keep saying the latter, if you don’t mind.
I’m not sure who came up with that word, but I’m pretty sure they should horse whipped, then hanged.
In closing, I’ll leave you with my own made-up word for the day: hoofyshinemorents.
It’s my made-up word that no one will ever use but me, and means coming up with an idea for a column out of thin air.
Gotcha!
Now, there’s a word.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
