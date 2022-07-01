“I speak the name of Jesus over you/In your hurting, in your sorrow/I will ask my God to move/I speak the name ‘cause it’s all that I can do/In desperation, I’ll seek Heaven/And pray this for you.
“I pray for your healing/That circumstances would change/I pray that the fear inside would flee in Jesus name/I pray that a breakthrough would happen today/I pray miracles over your life in Jesus name, in Jesus name.”
I accidently came across this tune by newcomer Katy Nichole when searching for songs for my iTunes library and was blown away by “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” Nichole’s debut single actually went viral on TikTok and Instagram before being officially released across the nation.
In her own words from her personal journal, the song serves as a testament to the suffering, hope, and healing for the young lady who had persistent pain after being diagnosed with scoliosis and underwent multiple back surgeries. The singer-songwriter said in one Christian radio interview that the Lord miraculously healed her in the last go ‘round; the X-rays proved her spine was actually straighter than when the rods had been in it.
“There’s no story that doesn’t matter to God,” Nichole declared in that same interview. “Every story was written by Him, and He’s the greatest author of all time.”
In another interview two years ago before she launched to national stardom, the Arizona native said she hopes her story helps others find hope and encouragement: “My music is based on my faith and on the challenges that I have had to overcome throughout my life. Most importantly, my music is meant to inspire and uplift broken souls or people who are feeling lost and are searching. I don’t want anyone to feel alone. We are all fighting our own battles and sometimes we just need somebody who gets it.”
There are a lot of disheartening things all around us today. You just turn on the news, you see it flash across your smartphone screen while scrolling social media, and you feel it permeating the air when you’re out and about.
A friend recently said it best: “Satan is working overtime because he knows his time is short.”
It is easy to get depressed, discouraged, or overwhelmed — especially when we forget to spend time at the foot of the cross every day.
Paul wrote in 1 Thessalonians 5 that we’re to pray without ceasing, rejoicing and giving thanks in all circumstances. And just as Nichole mentions in her song, we should be praying, in Jesus name, for with Him all things are possible (Matthew 19:26).
Directly praying in Jesus’ name comes from John 14:13-14 when Christ was explaining His connection with the Trinity: “Whatever you ask in my name, this I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it.”
By praying in His name, you’re acknowledging your relationship with Him and aligning yourself with Him.
Jesus Himself taught us how to pray in Matthew 6:9-13: “This, then, is how you should pray: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.’”
There is something about speaking the name of Jesus that can literally change your whole day, your perspective, and your life overall. Bill and Gloria Gaither penned one of the best hymns 50 years ago that still resonates today:
“Jesus, Jesus, Jesus; there’s just something about that name/Master, Savior, Jesus, like the fragrance after the rain/Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, let all Heaven and earth proclaim/Kings and kingdoms will all pass away/But there’s something about that name.”
