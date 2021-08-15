What is a hero? There are probably as many interpretations of that word as there are people in the world.
Actually, “A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ But a Sandwich,” at least according to the title of a 1978 film starring Cicely Tyson and Paul Winfield. In the movie, a young boy (Larry B. Scott) becomes addicted to heroin, and his mom (Tyson) and stepfather (Winfield) help him fight it.
Do they even call sandwiches heroes anymore? Not in this part of the country. Across most of the U.S. they are known as subs, while the hero moniker seems to be limited to the New York City area. That term was coined by a columnist for the New York Herald Tribune, Clementine Paddleworth, who wrote that the sandwiches were so large, “you had to be a hero to eat it.”
In New England subs are known as grinders, referring either to Italian-American slang for dockworkers, or the fact the sandwiches were so hard to chew you had to grind them with your teeth.
In my native Philadelphia, subs are known as hoagies. The name apparently came from a Depression-era sandwich shop owner named Al De Palma, who started calling his sub sandwiches “hoggies,” because you “had to be a hog” to eat a sandwich that big. The term hoggies eventually morphed into the word hoagies, the name that persists to this day.
But heroism has nothing to do with sandwiches. Which brings us back to our question, what is a hero? Those who are serving and who have served in our military, of course. Our first responders, police, firefighters, EMTs. Our front-line medical personnel, the doctors and nurses who have risked their own lives and health throughout the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic, to name just a few.
At present some heroes have emerged in Florida and Texas, school administrators and school board members who have defied their states’ anti-mask governors and enacted mask mandates in their schools in an effort to keep students safe from the delta variant that is sweeping the country.
Conservatives often complain about government overreach and call for less government involvement in our everyday lives, favoring local control over state or federal mandates. I suppose that doesn’t apply in Texas and Florida, or Oklahoma, for that matter.
At any rate, to my way of thinking a hero is someone who lives for others, not themselves, who puts others first, who ignores their own needs and wants to serve others, who sublimates their own pain to ease the suffering of others.
There are many heroes among us, though you wouldn’t recognize them if you passed them on the street. These heroes don’t call attention to themselves, don’t seek the spotlight, and in fact will shy away from it every chance they get.
There are heroes in all our lives, and, indeed, we are occasionally heroic in our own right, whenever we can comfort someone and ease their burden. If only for a short time.
My newest hero is a lady I have known for some time. A few years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She fought it, hard, asking no quarter and giving none. It was a long, difficult fight, but she went through it with a smile on her face, strengthened by her faith and buoyed by her family and friends.
In time she beat it, or so we thought. Recently it was found the cancer had spread to her brain. The battle has begun anew, but this time the cancer is stage four.
She is still smiling, still positive, still refusing to feel sorry for herself, choosing instead to take every day as it comes, to enjoy her life as best she can, despite the radiation and chemotherapy she is undergoing.
She is an inspiration, but she also presents those of us who know her with a challenge. If she can approach her circumstances with a smile and a loving heart, how can the rest of us whine about our own far less dire situations?
Heroes don’t have to subdue bad guys, defend our country, put out fires or save lives to earn the title. Sometimes an act of heroism can be as simple as a smile, an uplifting word, a positive attitude, a gentle touch.
“A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ But a Sandwich?” Perhaps in the movies, but in real life, a hero ain’t nothin’ but an ordinary person with extraordinary grit and determination, coupled with a big heart and a soul filled with compassion.
