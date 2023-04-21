Our journey through the Zodiac brings us to Aries, the Ram.
Aries is marked mainly with four stars, headed up by the magnitude +2 yellow-orange star, Hamal. It is about 66 light years away from Earth.
The second-brightest star, Sheratan, is actually a double of magnitudes +2.66 and +5.20 The stars are too close together to be seen separately with your typical telescope. The pair is about 59 light years away from Earth.
Other stars in the constellation include 41 Ari, a magnitude +3.6-+11 double which oddly doesn’t have a proper name; and Mesarthim, another double of +3.88 and +4.58. This double star can actually be resolved with a small telescope.
Each of the above four stars form something close to a line, with a bend at Sheratan.
There aren’t many notable deep sky objects in Aries. But one of them, NGC 772, is an incredibly elaborate spiral galaxy located in the “face” of the Ram.
Aries also is currently home to two planets: Mercury and Uranus. The former can be seen with the naked eye and looks pretty sharp in a telescope, the latter shows up as a gray-green point of light in a telescope.
Kind of a short column today. Aries is a bit dim compared to many other constellations, and doesn’t have many noticeable features. But I will still give you a challenge: see how many of the stars of Aries you can spot! Catch it on the WNW horizon right after the sun sets.
