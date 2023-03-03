In January, we began our Zodiac journey by exploring the constellation Capricornus.
We now move on to Aquarius, a constellation now only visible with the rising sun in the eastern sky.
Aquarius is commonly known as the “water-bearer” because of its representation of a young man pouring out a jug of water. Capricornus lies just to its right, with Pegasus on its left. Pisces Austrinus, marked by the bright star Fomalhaut, is at its feet.
Aquarius doesn’t have a particularly distinctive shape. There is a long line of stars that represent the arms of the water bearer, and then a couple more strings of stars creating his body and feet.
Aquarius’ brightest star, beta Aquarii, is a yellow, magnitude +2.9 star that lies along the arms. It is just slightly brighter than alpha Aquarii, also a magnitude +2.9 yellow star, which lies a little ways to the east.
A couple notable deep sky objects in Aquarius are M2 and NGC 7009. M2 is a globular — a tight, compact — cluster of stars at the head of the water-bearer. It may be difficult to find, but look for a small circular patch of “cloud” (appearing this way because the stars are so close together). It can be difficult to find star clusters, but if you have patience and slowly scan the star field with your telescope, you should be able to find it.
NGC 7009 is known as the Saturn Nebula. It is a planetary nebula, meaning a star is blowing off its outer layers in its death sequence. This one bears somewhat of a resemblance to our solar system’s ringed planet. It can be located essentially on Aquarius’ hand, close to Capricornus.
With both of these deep sky objects, make sure you have a program on your phone or a star map to aid you.
Next up on the Zodiac list is Pisces, which I will discuss in a future column. Till then, if you are an early riser, aim your eyes toward Aquarius!
