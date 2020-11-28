“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” ~ Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”
OK, I think I can say without fear of contradiction this is a best opening to any novel ever written.
And you sure as heck better come up with something better if you want to argue about it.
You’re gonna lose.
But if you read this famous introduction to fiction and character and all the fabulous historical fiction writing of Dickens — really read it — it quite possibly was written last week and not in 1859, when the book first came out.
It occurred to me while sitting around in front of the TV this past week, and three of us were all on our smartphones, typing or reading away.
It is sadly the new form of interaction amongst many of us.
We are plastered against the screens of our mini-computer telecommunication devices like we used to do when we found a good novel and we just couldn’t put it down.
I wished that was still the case, but technology halteth for no man.
You know the word halteth — the now archaic third-person singular simple present indicative form of the word halt.
That was for all you English teachers or English majors out there who probably read my column with a certain jaded eye as to syntax and my halting use of it every week.
Dickens was not only a master wordsmith, he could really tell a tale.
But, did you notice that his opening to “A Tale of Two Cities” likely is one of the longest sentences ever written.
He couldn’t have gotten by with that in a newspaper. We like short sentences — we like concise and not wordy.
I’m not here to quibble about Dickens’ long sentence, I’m here to praise it and show everyone it explains America today, in chillingly realistic terms.
America today is in the best of times — and the worst. We have unprecedented technology, embarrassing riches and compared to many places on the planet, the best living conditions and we have a democracy.
And yet, we are in the midst of a deadly and daily life-altering disease pandemic that some Americans still think is a hoax.
Yes, a hoax where people are dying and hospitalized all over the world is a hoax.
Believing in an alternate set of facts makes this the worst of times, Charles, it really does.
Maybe I shouldn’t say alternate facts, because these people live in a dream world.
We also live in a time where politics has divided Americans nearly as much as it did prior to the Civil War.
It took four years and 600,000-plus deaths for that to play out.
If COVID-19 isn’t checked either by masks, social distancing and promised vaccines, that 600,000-plus dead may again come to fruition.
As I have written in the past, history is replete with instances that mirror what we are experiencing today.
Just 100 years ago the so-called Spanish flu pandemic was as deadly as the Black Plague was in Europe in the Middle Ages — at least in the number of people it killed and infected.
Yellow fever, malaria, small pox, ebola, AIDs and tuberculosis are just the headliners of diseases that have befallen man over the millennia.
For much of mankind’s history, there were no newspapers, TV stations or the internet to help disseminate information to the millions of us now connected to the world of information.
Of course, all the information out there for us to digest about this disease has been shadowed by a seemingly endless supply of disinformation.
Reading about the Black Plague that killed untold millions centuries ago, there was disinformation people received — by word of mouth.
In an oblique similarity between COVID-19 and the Black Death, during the 14th century, Jewish communities appeared to be dying in fewer numbers than Christian neighbors. Many saw this as evidence Jews intentionally spread plague by poisoning wells, rivers and springs.
As a result, Jewish people all over Europe were tortured and killed.
That’s right.
Scapegoating was a large element of the Black Death, just like it has occurred here during COVID-19.
This time, it’s Asians.
In fact, outsiders also were blamed. During the reign of Queen Elizabeth I and her dealings with plague, she said any outsider wishing to enter London could only do so if they possessed a special certificate — reserved only for the wealthy.
Have we reached that point on Thanksgiving Day, 2020?
It’s there to contemplate on the pages of history.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog
