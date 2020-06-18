COLUMN; The war against conservative voices

Hey, you say you are a conservative? No, you don't have to whisper it. In fact, let me let you in on something. No, you are not crazy for your beliefs. No, you are not even evil. In fact, your conservative beliefs are far more mainstream than anybody out there trying to silence you.
According to a Gallup poll released Jan. 8, 2019, the same percentage (35%) of Americans identify as conservative as they do moderate. Only 26% identify as liberal. I know, startling isn't it? Especially if you spend too much time following the so-called mainstream national media. And Twitter? Well, as my Italian relatives would say, "fuh-get about it."
Here's another fact, although you already likely know this, conservatives value discourse. One of the tenets of this great nation is the fact we are accepting of other views and welcome the opportunity to disagree and debate. Not hate. Disagree. The ability to disagree without trying to destroy, to be more specific.
Unfortunately, conservatives continue to let themselves be defined by the very ones who seek to destroy them. Yes, there is an all-out ideological war and let me tell you, it's on. But we don't have to cower in fear. Sure, for most conservatives it's not in their nature to protest. We certainly don't like to break and tear down things and we assuredly must not go there. We respect other peoples' property and value what others bring to the community. We believe in the power of the ballot box, that's where we have always been told it matters most, is within the sanctity of the voting booth.
However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't push back.
Sure, it's frustrating to be vilified because you believe in law and order, the strength of the family and the value of working hard both in your job and in your community.
However, believing in law and order does not mean turning a blind eye to police wrongdoing. What happened to George Floyd should never have happened and should never be allowed to happen again.
Also, contrary to the well-crafted narrative, conservatives don't look down upon those less fortunate. We support charitable giving and many of us actively engage through our church or other civic organizations to help those who need assistance during times of need.
Speaking for myself and, as far as I know, every one of my conservative friends (yes, I do have liberal friends too) we do not judge based on skin color or any other physical attribute or characteristic or religion or sexual orientation. That is the biggest, maybe the most capricious, misnomer out there.
Sadly, though because that has become a common theme among the left, those on the right are finding themselves being silenced, not even allowed to offer a different perspective.
Conservatives on Twitter are frequently suspended or even deplatformed for not toeing the line, or more accurately, for stepping out of line with left groupthink. However, conservatives also need to realize places like Twitter are the playground of the left. They make the rules.
So, while disheartening, it should not be surprising when conservatives are barred or treated much like New York's Parks and Recreation Department treated folks recently when it welded, then later padlocked shut, the gates to a park in a Jewish neighborhood because of alleged social distancing concerns, but notably, no such concerns were expressed about social distancing during protests earlier in the very same park.
The question is how do conservatives respond. There are other platforms but they do not have the same impact or reach as Twitter. Conservatives could leave en masse, but that is not the nature of most conservatives. The other option? Well, members of Brooklyn's Jewish community did not accept NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's extreme measures and brought out the bolt cutters and reopened their neighborhood playground.
The efforts to silence conservative views were never more evident than when on Tuesday someone from NBC News' "verification unit" (how Orwellian does that sound), attempted to have two conservative media outlets, The Federalist and ZeroHedge, demonized by Google because she disagreed with the outlets' points of view, referring to both as "far right," and then spiking the football when she thought she had won.
The term "far right" is far too readily flung around by many in the national media. Make no mistake, it is intended to instantly discredit, diminish and thwart honest debate. For most in the left-leaning media, anything to the right of Bernie Sanders is far right.
In these contentious times, robust discussion needs to be encouraged. Silencing and false-shaming inconvenient voices is a classic totalitarian tactic.
We appear to be at a crossroads. Which path will America take? Whichever it is, it needs to be paved with equal expression being afforded. For conservatives, that battle appears to be an uphill effort, being frequently locked out. The solution? Keep speaking up and keep a pair of (proverbial) bolt cutters handy. Don't accept being locked out.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
