“Great is Thy faithfulness, O God my Father/There is no shadow of turning with Thee/Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not/As Thou hast been, Thou forever will be.”
You probably recognize those lyrics as the opening stanza of the hymn “Great Is Thy Faithfulness.”
It was originally written as a poem in 1923, referencing Lamentations 3:22-23: “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
Faithfulness is the concept of unfailingly remaining loyal to someone or something, and putting that loyalty into consistent practice regardless of extenuating circumstances. It means dedicated, committed, steadfast, trustworthy, and adhering to accuracy.
Faithfulness is a characteristic often used to describe a marriage relationship.
In biblical terms, it denotes the firmness or constancy of God in His relationship with His people. He is unchangeable in His ethical nature. In regard to His covenant promises, He will surely fulfill them.
In Hebrew, the root of faithfulness means “to be secure or firm.” It focuses on the firmness of that which supports something, such as a child which is carried (Isaiah 60:4); a well-founded house (1 Samuel 2:35; 25:28); a wall which firmly holds a nail (Isaiah 22:23,15); a kingdom firmly established (2 Samuel 7:16); persons secure in political station (Isaiah 7:9); and a heart which is faithful (Nehemiah 9:8).
To know that God is faithful, that He won’t let me down no matter the circumstance, that He is unwavering in His commitment to me — it speaks volumes to my human heart.
With so much uncertainty in today’s world, it’s no wonder that we can get caught up in the chaos and wonder where God is at.
But He is the unchanging solid rock on which we can stand. He never fails to be faithful in His commitment to us as relayed in the hymn “My Hope Is Built on Nothing Less” (also known as “Solid Rock”) by Edward Mote:
“My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness; I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name/On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand: all other ground is sinking sand; all other ground is sinking sand.”
Make sure you are standing on the solid rock of Christ rather than the sinking sand of the world. The world makes promises, makes things seem wonderful for time, but none of it will last. Don’t be fooled or tricked into believing worldly possession or fame will make you happy. It won’t.
Only the Lord’s promises are steadfast and true for eternity.
“The Lord is my solid rock, my fortress, my rescuer. My God is my rock. I take refuge in Him. He’s my shield, my salvation’s strength, my place of safety.” — Psalm 18:2
