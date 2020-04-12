Throughout the seemingly interminable weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, six words have been repeated over and over, in various forms and in a Tower of Babel’s worth of languages.
We are all in this together.
It is a simple thought, but nonetheless profound. This crisis has affected all of us to one degree or another, from the poorest to those with more money than they know what to do with, from the very youngest to the most senior among us.
This pandemic has crossed national borders, religious lines, racial divides — even, dare I say it, political differences.
At the very least we are all staying home (or, at least, we should be), making do, trying to keep the kids busy, attempting to fill the long hours with television, books, puzzles and songs.
Everybody needs a haircut. Nobody’s had a facial or any other sort of beauty treatment in a while. Hair color is universally returning to its natural shade. By the time we escape from this period of isolation we won’t recognize one another.
We are cooking more (and when I say that rest assured I am very broadly using the royal “we,” since I have to check the recipe before fixing myself cereal in the morning) and doing much less takeaway or carry-out.
We are all in this together.
We are cleaning out drawers and closets, sifting through the detritus of everyday life and deciding what is necessary and what we can discard or give away.
And we are catching up with our sleep, rediscovering the joys of an afternoon nap.
Of course we aren’t all hunkering down at home. Many of our friends and neighbors are still at work every day, from the doctors and nurses at the sharp end of the spear in the fight against this infernal bug, to those making sure our grocery stores are stocked and our news is broadcast or delivered to our doorstep. Everyone working through this crisis deserves our undying gratitude.
We are all in this together.
This crisis has mobilized an army of volunteers who are doing their part, whether it be handing out food to the needy, shopping for elderly neighbors or sewing cloth masks for front-line workers and medical professionals. These people are the selfless legion.
We are all in this together.
Many of us have friends and family members who have contracted the virus. A lady I know has been in a medically induced coma on a ventilator for a couple of weeks. At one point her family was mistakenly informed that she had passed. Thankfully, that report was in error, and at this writing she is still holding her own, but the road ahead of her is a long and bumpy one.
Every day we read and hear the grim statistics, those who tested positive with the virus, those who are hospitalized and those who have died. After a time the numbers almost become abstract.
But rest assured each number listed represents a life. These are not statistics — these are real, live people with families and jobs, kids and mortgages, hopes and dreams, who just weeks ago were living life like the rest of us before this modern plague descended upon us.
Spare a thought when you can for these people, their families, their friends. Many will recover, and we thank God for each and every one of them. Many will not, and we commend their souls to the Almighty for safekeeping.
We are all in this together.
People of faith cannot gather in this sacred time, holy week for Christians and Passover for Jews, not to mention the fact Muslims will begin celebrating Ramadan in a couple of weeks. We must content ourselves with worshiping virtually, online, via smartphone or tablet, or within the safe cocoon of our own vehicles at drive-up church.
In a time when people of faith would normally gather together for solace, we are forced to be apart. But just because we can’t go to church doesn’t mean we can’t be the church.
Matthew 18:20 tells us, “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” But even when you are alone, when you talk to God, He listens. There is certainly strength in numbers, but even a lone believer has the strength of an army.
We are all in this together.
That, ultimately, is the message of Easter. The God who created the heavens and the earth, who breathed life into Adam and Eve, who placed all the far-flung stars in the universe, came to us in the form of a man named Jesus.
He lived among us, ate our food, breathed our air, shared our pain, experienced all the elation and disappointment life offers us. He doubted, he feared, he loved, he ultimately suffered and gave up His life in the most horrible way imaginable. And He did it to prove one thing.
We are all in this together.
You are no better than anyone else, and no worse, either. “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you,” Jesus told us. And He loved us enough to die for us.
Spread that love wherever, however you can, especially now with our world in the grips of this pandemic. Stay home, stay safe, wear your mask and stop hoarding the TP.
After all, we are all in this together.
Happy Easter.
