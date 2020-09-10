COLUMN: The 'stain' of campus intolerance

Universities and colleges have long been bastions of left-wing ideology. However, over the years too many of these so-called institutions of higher learning have become indoctrination stations. Campuses have increasingly become intolerant and hostile to differing viewpoints.
I have heard from parents devastated at what has happened to their kids after even just a short time on campus. They return home hating their country and accusing mom and dad of being hate-filled and intolerant. One mom told me she cries at how their relationship has fallen apart. "We have never been any of these things we are being accused of," she said.
So, it should not be too surprising to see what transpired earlier this week when an American Civil Liberties Union official, in a Facebook post, chastised a university for merely admitting a young man who does not fall in line philosophically. Worse? A professor at the university joined in, assuring he would ensure the incoming student would get his mind right, or else.
Such was the case of Transylvania University incoming freshman Nick Sandmann, whose biggest crime is his support of President Trump and Sandmann's conservative views.
“Does anyone else think it’s a bit of a stain on Transylvania University for accepting Nick Sandman? I’m sure it’s a 'both sides' defense, but it’s pretty counter to their mission and another instance of there not actually being equal sides to an issue, said ACLU Kentucky communications associate Samuel Crankshaw in his Facebook post as reported by National Review. Crankshaw's post has since been deleted.
If Nick Sandmann's name is familiar, it should be. Recall it was Sandmann, who was vilified by national media after his group of Catholic high school students were confronted by a drum-banging self-styled Native American activist while on a trip to Washington, D.C. The original reporting was based on a short video clip, which was shown to be completely wrong when the full video clip of the incident became known.
The national media, led by the likes of CNN and The Washington Post, ran with the narrative Sandmann, wearing the triggering red MAGA hat, was smirking and being disrespectful and that his group had confronted the activist. One pundit famously even asking "have you ever seen a more punchable face?"
However, Sandmann got the last word when he filed multimillion dollar lawsuits for libel and both CNN and The Washington Times quickly settled.
But the die had been cast and the unhinged hate toward a young man continues. The left was particularly perturbed when he had the audacity to speak at the Republican National Convention.
“I think TU should accept anyone willing to have an open mind and engage in debate, regardless of their views," Crankshaw further stated. "That’s how we all learn. But this kid clearly is a provocateur in training with no intention of learning. He exists only to troll, intimidate and play victim.”
It is highly unlikely Crankshaw saw then, or now, the abject irony of his statement containing the words "willing to have an open mind" while decrying Sandmann being admitted to Transylvania University.
Transylvania University is a private liberal arts college in Kentucky that charges more than $40,000 per year in tuition and boasts two former U.S. vice presidents among its alumni.
But not to worry, Dr. Avery Tompkins, an assistant professor and diversity scholar at Transylvania assured Crankshaw he had his back, while acknowledging at least Sandmann's views can't disqualify him from admittance.
According to National Review's story, Tompkins said Sandmann aligned with groups that have "anti-intellectualist views." Tompkins had a plan for corrective behavior.
“If he were to cause problems by being disruptive, trolling, or engaging in unethical behavior of any kind, I would immediately document it (just like I would for any student doing the same thing)…and he would just be putting himself in a position for me to file a conduct report," Tompkins posted.
One can only imagine Tompkins' slim threshold for declaring Sandmann disruptive. Tompkins later issued an apology in which he pretty much tried to walk back the obvious lack of tolerance he expressed for opposing views, but most troubling, for singling out a prospective student.
"I want to apologize for my mistake in singling out a student and any misunderstandings that arose from that," he said in a statement. (Side note: sorry professor, there was no misunderstanding, your comments were clear.) He also proclaimed that one of his "favorite things" is the diversity of opinions in "our community," clearly in full damage-control mode.
If there is any good to come out of this, it is once again the left displayed for all too see its complete lack of tolerance to a view that conflicts with theirs.
However, most troubling is the willingness to continue to single out, malign and attack a young man as being a "stain" on a school just by his very admittance.
No, the real "stain" is obvious, it's embedded and it most certainly is not young Mr. Sandmann.
