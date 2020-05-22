COLUMN: The passion, pain and pleasure of faith

Faith, I think, is best described as a passionate love affair between the soul and its Creator — between us and God.
St. Teresa of Avila wrote beautifully — and for some, a bit too sensually — of this passion for Christ in her 1577 treatise on spiritual development, “The Way of Perfection.” Teresa elevated love of God above all else: “May I not depart this life till there is nothing that I desire, till I have forgotten what it is to love anything but Thee and till I deny the name of love to any other kind of affection.”
These were not the words of someone who loved God in a cold, detached, impersonal way. These are the words of a woman whose soul ached for Christ.
Her passion for Christ reflects the tone of Song of Songs — perhaps the sexiest book in the Bible — in the imagery of a bride whose gifts are locked away, awaiting her groom: “A garden locked is my sister, my bride, a garden locked, a fountain sealed ... Let my beloved come to his garden, and eat its choicest fruits.”
No less sensual, in Psalm 42, our desire — Teresa’s desire — is described as a spiritual need as deep and urgent as the body’s need for water: “As the deer longs for the water-brooks, so longs my soul for you, O God. My soul is athirst for God, athirst for the living God; when shall I come to appear before the presence of God?”
Finally, in Romans 8, our spiritual rebirth in Christ through the Holy Spirit is described in the moans and physical exertion of a woman giving birth: “We know that the whole creation has been groaning in labor pains until now; and not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the first fruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly while we wait for adoption, the redemption of our bodies.”
And, when our weakness overcomes us, and we do not know how to pray, the Spirit “intercedes with sighs too deep for words.”
In one of her many visions while praying, St. Teresa described an angel who appeared before her with a golden spear: “He appeared to me to be thrusting it at times into my heart, and ... to leave me all on fire with a great love of God. The pain was so great, that it made me moan; and yet so surpassing was the sweetness of this excessive pain, that I could not wish to be rid of it. The soul is satisfied now with nothing less than God.”
The depiction of this vision in Bernini’s statue, “The Ecstasy of St. Teresa,” still leaves some feeling a bit squeamish because of its raw depiction of her unbounded passion for God.
But, I think people sometimes feel squeamish about these “passion passages,” and with Teresa’s vision, because we ascribe worldly definitions of pleasure to a passion, pain and pleasure that transcends anything this world, or any gratification or mortification of the flesh, could ever provide.
Teresa’s example and the allegories of sensual desire do not call us to seek worldly pleasures. They call us to let go of the world, to surrender ourselves entirely to God, and to fall passionately, desperately in love with Christ.
The night before she died, St. Teresa called out to God, not bemoaning or dreading her death, but looking forward to coming face to face with the lifelong object of her passion: “O my Lord and my Spouse! This is the longed for hour, it is time now that we should see each other, my Beloved and my Lord, it is time now that I should go to Thee; let us go in peace, and may Thy holy will be done. Now the hour has arrived for me to leave this exile, and to enjoy Thee Whom I have so much desired.”
In our life, in our death, and in every step along the way, Teresa’s life, and the words of Holy Scripture, call us beyond an impersonal relationship, beyond an academic knowledge of God. We are called to a passionate, bone-aching kind of love, that centers our being, our efforts, our passions and our last breath, on the one and only true source of our life and worth — our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at emmauspath.church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.