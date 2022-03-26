”In all of us there is a hunger, marrow deep, to know our heritage — to know who we are and where we came from. Without this enriching knowledge, there is a hollow yearning. No matter what our attainments in life, there is still a vacuum, an emptiness, and the most disquieting loneliness.” — Alex Haley, “Roots”
Funniest thing, I woke up Thursday morning before the sun was even thinking about coming up in the east. Instead of wondering if I could get my bleary-eyed, brain-slowed self up, I wondered at what point in my life just getting up was a priority became am I going to remember all the computer passwords I need to function?
Yep, it was an ah-ha moment, which quickly passed when I hauled out my laptop and remembered my sign-in.
I still had it.
So, did you ever sit back in an easy chair and try to remember everything you’ve ever done in your life? I mean, the good, the bad and the everyday in between?
Unless you’re 8 years old, it’s a daunting task. When you’re 10, you really don’t have a past yet, so you’re blissfully ignorant of what is to come.
I had a moment this week when things in my life I hadn’t thought about in years came flooding back.
It was just after eating a Hershey’s bar with almonds, so I’m thinking it might have been just a genealogical chocolate sugar rush.
Man, it was intense.
I’ve had a bee in my bonnet about where I came from and why and how I think like I do for decades now.
For those too young to have ever heard that phrase, to have a bee in your bonnet is to talk and think a lot about something.
With apologies, here I go again.
Genealogy for me is as important as my job, my family, my trip to Braum’s for ice cream or paying my bills on time.
Oh, and being on time is everything. As I’ve said many times before, I will be 15 minutes early to my funeral.
But where I came from, why I think as I do, why I live my life as I do, how I perceive this community, this state, this nation and this world, comes from somewhere deep in my past.
Oh, I have opinions on just about everything, but I keep those to myself.
They are mine and not yours, but sometimes I share them subtly in this column.
I continually ask myself, was it my mom and dad, my grandparents, my friends, my teachers, my coworkers or all of the above — did they do something to influence how I perceive things?
I think I’ve answered that question in my own mind.
I try to not make the same mistake twice, and have been fairly successful at it.
Unfortunately, I look around this world and see a lot mistakes being made by others, and they seem clueless to be able to see those mistakes for themselves. Or, it’s just that they don’t care.
Maybe that’s where my small-town upbringing has been a major plus in my life.
Call it rational, call it a way of looking at others in unfolding events — like we see unfolding across the seas in Ukraine — and I see mistakes.
Of course, history is so full of mistakes that it’s impossible to even catalogue them.
I’m thinking I may have gotten my view of life from a distant relative, that has been subtly passed on to me over the generations.
Maybe it was passed on from one of my great-greats, who saw the futility of the American Civil War, of slavery, of the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression or the Second World War that has culminated in me being and thinking like I do.
Maybe it came down from my genealogical past, from my Christy ancestors in Scotland and Northern Ireland, when they made the leap like so many others made over the centuries, and came to America to escape whatever it was they were escaping from — or just seeking a change.
Maybe it came from my five-great-grandfather Addington, who left an extremely comfortable life in London by ship in June 1773, with a burning desire to join in the eventual American Revolution, and be a substantial contributor to its cause.
I’ve been overwhelmed by all the genealogical facts I’ve been able to uncover over the years about my vast family — seeing them in old, old photos and jumping off the pages of long-hidden-away records.
We all have vast families, we just haven’t discovered them yet. I just wished there was more time to uncover and discover all mine.
It’s a never-ending story I’ve followed for decades now. They helped make me who I am today.
Hey, the never-ending story would make a great title for a movie.
