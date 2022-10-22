”Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” — Rachel Zoe
Our perception of things over time changes.
But why?
Many people say they don’t like change, but things constantly are changing, no matter that point of view.
Just go through a closet in your home and you will find a shirt or a blouse, a pair of pants or a skirt, a pair of long-tucked-away shoes that haven’t been worn in decades, and think to yourself, “Did I really wear that?”
I did that recently, when I discovered an old flannel shirt that was stuck at the very end of a cedar closet I’ve had for many decades, asking that same question.
For one thing, it looked squished, because it had been mashed to the very end of the rack, with the collar quite flat, obviously a little dusty and the vibrant colors it used to display pretty darned muted.
Ever been there?
The shirt is still functional, but you end up packing it up in a big plastic trash bag with other things you seem to have found you no longer want to wear, and they go to charity.
But, at one time in your life, you had purchased those items, and it seemed plausible that you wore them many years ago.
Or, it was a Christmas gift, wink, wink.
Again, ever been there?
I also found an old pair of shoes, and really questioned my taste at that moment in time — long, long ago — and they went into the bag as well.
Again, why does fashion change, why do our perceptions at any particular time in our hopefully very long lives alter our thinking?
It’s a conundrum.
And, when you apply the quote that leads off this column — “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak” — well, I may have messed up somewhere along the line in the long-ago portion of my life.
Style isn’t just in clothing and what you wear.
Style, at least for me, has to do with the hair on your head, the hair — or lack of it — on your face and just grooming in general.
I can’t speak for you ladies, so I’ll abstain.
I’m old enough to remember the late-1960s — as I was graduating high school — when long, flowing hair got you called a hippy or a malcontent. Yet, during the 1860s — a full hundred years before that era, during the American Civil war, officers and generals, even politicians, were quite stylish with long, flowing hair and beards.
Just look at old photos of Gen. James Longstreet, Gen. George Armstrong Custer, Gen. Ambrose Burnside, Gen. J.E.B. Stuart and you will see flowing hair or heavy, bushy beards and mustaches that a bird could get lost in.
Union Gen. Burnside had great sideburns that bushed out of his face to the point that Burnside’s name gave us the term for sideburns.
Yet, you see those great sideburns on a man today, and you’d not only take a third and a fourth look, you’d probably ask yourself if that person is “for real.”
Women of the 1800s and before, particularly during the so-called Victorian Era, would never think to show any part of their bodies, including arms and in particular legs or even ankles.
Then, in the 1960s, the mini skirt didn’t leave much to the imagination.
A 180-degree turn in less than a century.
Again, I ask why?
Why did these fashions, these statements of grooming, change so radically here in America?
Now, I’ve had a mustache since my sophomore year in college studying journalism at the U of O.
Sideburns and beard not so much. I apparently have just enough Indian blood in me that my strong Scots-Irish lineage could not overcome, although I did manage a fair beard during my Civil War living history re-enacting days.
Growing sideburns ... well those were only a distant hope that were to never be.
But when you stop and think about it, and look back over history, it’s amazing how styles in all sorts of things have changed, and reappeared out of nowhere.
In my search for a reason that styles change, I found this enlightening answer online.
“Over time, the new replaces the old. People are influenced by popular culture, including athletes, musicians, movie stars, social media and royalty.”
OK, I certainly don’t want to look like Prince and soon-to-be-King Charles of England.
That’s not gonna happen.
Can’t look like Brad Pitt either.
Darn it.
Nor am I shaving my head, although I can remember in 1970 for a time having hair to my shoulders and now it’s one-eighth of an inch long.
We change, styles change — I’ve found it’s just the way things are.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
