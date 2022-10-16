By Jeff Mullin
Enid News & Eagle
Sixty years ago today the world stepped to the brink of nuclear armageddon.
On Oct. 16, 1962, President John F. Kennedy was briefed on photographs taken by a U-2 spy plane, imagery that showed the presence of medium range ballistic missiles in Cuba, just 90 miles south of Florida. The missiles were Soviet SS-4s and they were nuclear.
Thus began what has become known as the Cuban Missile Crisis. Over the following 13 days tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union were ratcheted up to unprecedented levels.
Kennedy weighed his options, which included invading Cuba or enacting a naval blockade. He chose the latter, with the goal of preventing the Soviets from bringing more missiles or other military equipment to the island.
On Oct. 22, 1962, Kennedy addressed the American people.
“My fellow citizens,” he said, “let no one doubt that this is a difficult and dangerous effort on which we set out. No one can foresee precisely what course it will take or what costs or casualties will be incurred.”
In truth the Pentagon had conducted an assessment of potential casualties. If the U.S. were to invade Cuba, according to the National Security Archive, the Pentagon estimated 18,500 U.S. casualties.
But if nuclear weapons were brought to bear by the Cubans or the Soviets. Well, that was a far different matter.
“If atomic weapons were used, there is no experience factor upon which to base an estimate of casualties,” wrote Gen. Maxwell Taylor, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “Certainly we might expect to lose very heavily at the outset if caught by surprise, but our retaliation would be rapid and devastating and thus would bring to a sudden close the period of heavy losses.”
Rapid and devastating. The mind boggles.
As a 10-year-old boy I didn’t fully grasp what it all meant, but the fact my parents seemed so tense, and spoke in hushed whispers out of my earshot much of the time, drove home the gravity of the situation.
It has been said those 13 days in October were the most dangerous in human history. Perhaps until now.
Vladimir Putin, despotic leader of the Russian Federation, is backed into a corner. His invasion of Ukraine, which he thought would be a slam dunk, has instead produced an air ball. Not only have the Ukrainians not folded in the face of the Russians’ superior military numbers, they have kicked butt and taken names, driving Putin to the brink.
Putin claims the West wants to destroy Russia and claim its considerable natural resources. The fact he invaded a sovereign Ukraine, and not the other way around, apparently doesn’t figure into his thinking.
At any rate, Putin recently warned the West he was not bluffing when he said he’d be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
According to the Federation of American scientists, Russia has 5,977 nuclear weapons. NATO nations, on the other hand, are said to possess 5,943 nukes, of which most are held by the U.S. (5,428).
Your average nuclear weapon, according to the Federation of American Scientists, has a yield of 500 kilotons. Larger bombs can yield 800 kilotons or even one megaton, the equivalent of one million tons of TNT.
In comparison, the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II had yields of 15 and 21 kilotons, respectively.
And as if one madman wasn’t enough, the U.S. also has to worry about North Korea’s resident nut job, Kim Jong-un, who has resumed testing missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads. One North Korean missile recently sailed right over Japan.
OK fellas, let’s hold it right here. Let’s just all take a step back, take a deep breath and return to some form of reality. There can be no winners in a nuclear war.
Those words were spoken by no less a figure than, you, Vladimir Vladimirovich. In August, Putin said “We proceed from the fact there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed.”
Good thought, Vlad. Are you listening Jong-un?
Whatever happened to good old nuclear sanity, in the form of the term Mutually Assured Destruction? The concept is simple. When two superpowers each possess the capability of wiping out the other, it would be insanity for either side to attack.
J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called “father of the atomic bomb,” said the first atomic bomb test brought to mind these words from the Hindu scripture the Bhagavad Gita, “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”
That about sums it up. Back off the nuclear talk, world leaders. The people of the world are depending on you.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.