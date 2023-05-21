It’s right there in black and white. One line, short, concise and to the point, on the back of the bulletin.
“May 21,” it reads. “Our last day.”
They will gather one last time there today, likely a full house, to bid farewell to yet another small church in rural America.
This one, Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, has existed in one form or another on the same ground in rural southern Kansas since 1892. That is 131 years, if you are keeping track.
It once was a vibrant church in a thriving farming community. But it is difficult to determine which is in more dire straits these days, the church or the family farm.
In 1935 there were 6.8 million farms in the United States, according to the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. By 2022 that number had fallen to 2 million. Fewer family farms means fewer families. Fewer families means fewer people in the pews each Sunday morning.
There is a picture of a group of kids at Vacation Bible School taken sometime in the late 1940s. There must have been 40 or 50 kids smiling at the camera. In recent years the church wouldn’t draw 40 or 50 people all told in a month of Sundays.
And Mt. Hope is not unique. In 2019, the last year for which statistics are available, about 4,500 churches closed in the United States, according to Lifeway Research.
The tiny church limped along as best it could for the past few years, with attendance falling to as low as four.
Today the little church will likely be filled for the first time in years. They will sing, they will pray, they will hug, they will listen to the Word and they will reminisce. And there is plenty of reminiscing to be done.
Hundreds of babies were born into the church over the years. The sons and daughters of farmers, they first experienced the faith in the arms of their proud parents.
As they grew they attended Sunday school, hearing the stories of Jesus at the knees of farm wives who lived in the community. One of those was my mother-in-law, a faithful member of the church her entire life.
She raised her three daughters in the church, making sure they were washed, dressed and in attendance each week regardless of whether their father was riding the tractor or working at a local refinery.
Practically every time the church’s doors were open, this family was there. Besides teaching Sunday school and VBS, mom was involved with women’s groups within the church. Dad held leadership positions on various committees, helping decide the direction of the church, and cared for the building and grounds.
The girls were involved in the church’s music program. All three sang and the oldest two played the piano. One sang her first solo at age 5 during the church’s annual Christmas program. It was “All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth.” Fortunately she had all her teeth by the time I married her.
The two oldest sisters were wed in the church. The oldest was later eulogized there and rests in the little cemetery just up the hill to the east.
The walls used to ring with the laughter of children, as well as the exhortations of the various preachers who filled its pulpit over the decades. Tears were shed within the old walls as well, to be sure. There were tears of joy from the parents of many brides, or perhaps tears of trepidation from a series of nervous grooms. Likewise there were tears of sorrow from children mourning lost parents, or spouses bidding a final farewell to their soulmates.
The church was the center of the community, a place for study, worship, faith and fellowship. The basement was filled with the smells of good old country cooking at hundreds of fellowship meals and funeral dinners down the years.
It’s an old building, but still a good, sturdy one, with good bones, as the TV home renovation people like to say. But it’s not just a building, not just a collection of bricks, lath, sheetrock and masonry. A church has a soul, or rather hundreds of souls. Each person who ever walked through its doors and sat in its pews left a piece of themselves within its walls.
We were hoping someone would swoop in and buy the building, then preserve it as a sort of community center, open occasionally for special events like weddings or funerals. Instead it is to be turned into a hunting lodge.
Sometime today they will turn out the lights for the last time, will lock the door and walk away. It is the end of an era. It feels like a death in the family.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News and Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
