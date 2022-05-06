I remember when I first moved to Enid. I didn’t have a job lined up, and it was scary being in a new place and starting over. I had newly graduated from college, but besides loving to write, I had no clear idea of what I wanted to do or where my life was going.
Eventually, my career led me to the library as a communications specialist.
But with graduation season coming up, I realized that as much as school taught me the tools of the trade and led me to hands-on experience in my chosen career field, I feel like it didn’t prepare me for what happens after. How does one stay competitive as an applicant? What should your resume look like? Is writing a cover letter as bad as it seems?
Note: While I wholeheartedly stand behind the necessity of the cover letter, I’ll be honest and say, I loathe them entirely. (Not to steal Grinch’s line or anything.)
So, how does one get prepared for job searching? How does one find good test prep materials? How do you find scholarships for lifelong learning opportunities?
The great thing about the library is that there are free learning resources no matter what step you are in your schooling or career. And I highly recommend one of the library’s free resources: Peterson’s Test Prep.
Students preparing for high school, college or graduate programs can find practice testing and test prep materials. Peterson’s also has international practice testing for U.S. citizenship as well as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC).
What if you’re getting ready for your career? Peterson’s has materials for the ASVAB, nursing, real estate exams and more!
Then there’s the job prep resources: from resume templates, to cover letter writing, to interview tips. It’s all in one place for quick and easy access.
Those looking for scholarships will also find Peterson’s to be a great first stop. You’re able to search for scholarships across the country that fit your particular skills and career interests. Likewise, you can search for colleges that interest you and find materials — for both students and parents — on college planning.
And it’s all free. I’m always surprised how often we get asked how much it costs to use the library or attend an event. To access Peterson’s, visit our website at enid.okpls.org/test-prep-and-learning-tools/. Log in with ENID followed by your 6-digit library card to access.
First-time users will need to create an account using a current email so you can save your place and continue learning.
As always, if you need help with any of the library’s resources, please remember to ask a librarian. The library is here to help you create, learn and grow.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
