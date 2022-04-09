”The body of Benjamin Franklin, printer, lies here, food for worms! Yet the work itself shall not be lost, for it will, as he believed, appear once more in a new and more beautiful edition, corrected and amended by its author.” ~ epitaph, written by Benjamin Franklin
There’s something to be said about having done something for most of your life.
By life, I mean what you did from your teens through to the end, when you get to an age you just can’t do it anymore — or technology, progress or whatever you want to call it, halts you in your tracks and sends you in a different direction.
I think I’ve probably hit this once or twice in a column over the years, and I’ve been writing columns since my teens in one form or another.
I started my road to journalism and being a printer — an old-time printer now that I look back over all those years — at the age of about 10.
After school each day, I’d walk the two blocks from Waukomis Grade School on South Main Street to the family print shop/weekly newspaper.
Looking back on those days, it was always a peaceful, pleasant walk to do what I was capable of doing at age 10, for the family business.
I was a printer’s devil, which is about as low on the totem pole as one can get and still say you have touched that seemingly lofty place in your life.
A printer’s devil, for the digital generation, is just about like any avocation — it’s learning about what your dad and your grandpa do every day of their lives.
A printer’s devil was — with stress on the word was — an apprentice in a printing establishment, who performed a number of menial tasks, such as mixing tubs of ink and fetching type.
Some of the most notable printer’s devils in their day were Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman, Mark Twain, Thomas Jefferson, Lyndon Johnson and Warren Harding.
So, I’m in fairly rarified air having been a printer’s devil with the likes of three former presidents and two Founding Fathers.
If I had only known at the time.
You see, a printer’s devil is a novice in the old world of letterpress — or hot type — printing.
He is below an apprentice, which is pretty darned low.
The term printer’s devil has been associated with the hands of a printer inevitably and perpetually being stained black by the ink used in printing. Thus, that black was associated with the black arts, and the pre-apprentice came to be called a devil.
Now back in the day, my dad — a real old-time hot-type printer — said that printers always had to wash their hands before they went to the bathroom.
That’s what oil-based ink did to your hands.
Thus, my first and foremost job as a true printer’s devil was to clean the large and extraordinarily heavy porcelain sink in the corner of our print shop, back behind one of the two constantly clattering and smelly Linotypes that ran early morning to past dark.
That sink was a nightmare of a mixture of Lava soap and black printer’s ink splattered and splashed on a constant basis throughout a work day.
It took a large amount of elbow grease, patience and an old palette knife to get things where they sparkled.
Sparkled is a relative term. I would clean it to an off-white again.
As I recall, I would get a nickel from my grandpa for said cleaning, or a dime if it was particularly dirty.
That would be cause to run down the street and get a bag of red hots from one of those old, heavy glass jars the candy was stored in down at Daugherty’s store, grill and roller rink on Main Street Waukomis.
I advanced to more serious printer’s-devil chores, like killing out, which was returning headline type back into the large wooden cases — California job cases — for reuse by the journeyman printers.
My least favorite job was pouring pigs of hot, melted metal — 4% tin, 12% antimony and 84% lead — into heavy bars that were fed into the Linotypes.
That job was better than cleaning up the dross — the impurities that came out of heating and reheating the lead — that was skimmed off the hot, gas-fired print shop melting pot.
It was mounded up underneath the melting pot, and hardened into a pile 4 feet wide by 3 feet tall.
I had to chip it away with a ball-peen hammer, to be tossed into a heavy metal barrel — a week-long adventure in the summer.
The nickels and dimes became quarters and then dollars as I progressed in life to journeyman printer and Linotype operator — the last of the printer’s devils.
End of a long-ago era, but not at all far and away.
