Most of us have a fundamental love of novels, movies and television characters and the stories they tell.
It’s like getting immersed in a good book and seeing characters we both love and hate, and how they seem to stay with us over the years.
You may deny it, but I guarantee we all have it — unless of course you have been lost in an Amazon jungle since you were a year old. That is, if you can now find anything left of a rapidly disappearing Amazon jungle.
No, not that Amazon, where there is an unending supply of stuff to buy online.
It hit me square in the face this past weekend on the 50th anniversary of the genuinely stunning movie, “The Godfather.”
Now, I’m not necessarily getting into great movies or TV shows, but I am into great characters — unforgettable characters.
I’m not going to rate them in any order, but just throw them out there.
I sat down and started enumerating them, and the list quickly got out of hand.
That’s when I realized how integrated the sometimes unreality of entertainment is a part of us — of our society.
Before there was TV or the movies, people identified with great and powerful leaders like Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Napoleon and George Washington.
They, of course, were reality.
But in the unreality of stories spun in movies and TV over the years, Marlin Brando’s performance as a brilliant character has become legend. He WAS The Godfather.
How about the character of Spock in “Star Trek?” Brilliant portrayal by Leonard Nimoy, absolutely unforgettable character.
That’s why we watch these entertaining — and sometimes disturbing — shows.
We do it for the characters that come to life before our eyes.
The best are a mixture of great writing, great acting and great directing — and all the various things done in the background to make a character or a story come to life in our minds.
For me, the first great unforgettable character from a movie was the fictional Atticus Finch in Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill of Mockingbird” — played by Gregory Peck — the widowed lawyer and father of two young children growing up dealing with the tough issues of poverty and racial inequality in the rural South during the Great Depression.
One of my all-time favorite characters came from the movie “Jaws,” with the irascible boat captain Quint, played by English actor Robert Shaw.
He was one of those characters that dominated the movie, and one which you both liked and then winced at the same time.
It seems, these type characters draw me into them more that the ones we just love, or just hate — no in between.
“Silence of the Lambs” is one of my favorites, with the portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter (what a great name) played by Anthony Hopkins.
You talk about a love-hate character, here was a great one. A serial killer and at-times cannibal, his brilliance as a psychiatrist and impeccable wit and manners disarmed you — and repel you at the same time.
Unforgettable.
And also, in the same movie, the other serial killer portrayal by actor Ted Levine, is one of the most chilling unforgettable characters of all time.
Going back a ways into my childhood, the psychological thriller “Psycho” and the brilliant, disturbing character of Norman Bates — played by Anthony Perkins — still gives me chills. On occasion, I still pull the curtain back before taking a shower, to make sure Norman isn’t waiting for me with that big butcher knife.
I’ve got other significant movies and great acting and directing films in my brain from over the years.
There’s Peter O’Toole in “Lawrence of Arabia,” and the great portrayal by Robert De Niro in “The Godfather Part II.”
Got to see that one again after Part I this past weekend.
Another great character and unforgettable movie was that by Omar Sharif, the poet during the Russian Revolution in the stunningly brilliant “Dr. Zhivago.”
To this day, that movie is perhaps my all-time favorite.
When it first came out, I somehow scoffed at it and decided I wouldn’t see it — until I finally viewed it on the screen at the old Esquire Theater in downtown Enid.
Boy, was I wrong. What a great movie experience.
I have a great fondness for the characters of Texas Ranger captains Woodrow F. Call and Augustus McCrae in the series “Lonesome Dove” — and actors Tommy Lee Jones and Robert Duvall.
Or the character of Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos” TV series, by the late, great actor James Gandolfini.
I can’t leave out the at-times villainous characters played by Jack Nicholson in “The Shining” and “A Few Good Men.”
Again, unforgettable characters — unforgettable lines.
“Here’s Johnny,” and “You can’t handle the truth,” are lines I’ll never forget.
The escape into our minds and our memories is what makes the great — the unforgettable.
